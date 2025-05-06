Return to the Remuda Sale Set for September 26-27, 2025, Featuring a Fresh Look and Enhanced Experience

GUTHRIE, TEXAS — May 5, 2025 — The much-anticipated Return to the Remuda Sale returns to the historic Four Sixes Ranch on September 26-27, 2025. This premier event unites six of the most respected AQHA Best Remuda Award-winning ranches: Four Sixes Ranch, Beggs Cattle Company, Pitchfork Land & Cattle Company, Tongue River Ranch, King Ranch, and Wagonhound Land & Livestock. Attendees can expect a standout lineup of registered American Quarter Horses—from weanlings to seasoned ranch horses—that reflect the quality, versatility, and legacy these ranches are known for.

Following the record-breaking success of the 2024 sale, the 2025 event promises to raise the bar once again. This year introduces a refreshed visual identity, including a new logo, redesigned printed catalog, and enhanced on-site offerings. Attendees can also browse a curated selection of partners showcasing standout brands from across the Western industry or dine with one of the many food trucks on site.

Event Highlights:

The weekend starts with a demonstration of the riding horses, allowing buyers to see the horses in action. This will include both a ranch roping and team roping demonstration after the dry work is completed. A stallion parade and 6666 Ranch stallion barn open house follows, offering guests the chance to visit with stallion owners and 6666 Ranch staff. There will be sale weekend only breeding fee discounts available for 2026! The evening wraps with a complimentary dinner and live music from Jake Hooker & The Outsiders—bringing together buyers, breeders, and enthusiasts in true Western style. Saturday, September 27: The main event begins with a brief benefit auction supporting AQHA initiatives, followed by the live horse sale featuring a diverse selection of elite horses bred for performance and ranch work.

For more information—including sale updates and the release of the new catalog—visit www.6666ranch.com or follow the Return to the Remuda Sale on Facebook and Instagram. To request a printed catalog, contact Four Sixes Ranch at (806) 596-4424.

Media Contact:

Carley Myers

cmyers@6666ranch.com