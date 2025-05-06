Horse Book Author Susan Friedland Inspires Young Readers During School Visit

Author of Marguerite, Misty and Me Engages Students with Tales of Chincoteague Ponies and Encourages Young Editors-in-Training

Author and former middle school history teacher Susan Friedland, best known for her equestrian memoir Marguerite, Misty and Me, brought the magic of horses, history, and storytelling to life during a recent visit with third and fourth graders at Faith Christian School in Williams Bay, Wisconsin.

In an engaging and interactive presentation, Friedland read from the young readers’ adaptation of Marguerite, Misty and Me, shared a captivating slideshow featuring photographs from her research trip to see the Chincoteague Pony swim, and transported students into the world of the beloved Chincoteague Ponies. She also spoke about her favorite childhood book, Misty of Chincoteague by Marguerite Henry, and how it inspired her own writing journey.

Friedland’s visit went beyond storytelling—it became a true collaboration. Students had the rare opportunity to act as junior editors, offering feedback on a manuscript for an upcoming picture book. Their ideas and reactions were met with enthusiasm and encouragement as Friedland invited them into the creative process.

“It was a joy to see their faces light up as they shared their favorite books and connected with the story of Misty and the Chincoteague Ponies,” said Friedland. “Hearing their feedback on my picture book manuscript was invaluable and so fun!”

With a passion for history, horses, and inspiring young readers, Susan Friedland is available for additional school visits, author talks, read-alouds, writing workshops, and curriculum-linked presentations.

Educators and event coordinators interested in bringing Susan Friedland to their school or educational event can contact her at:

📧 susan@saddleseekshorse.com

📞 626-203-6518

Follow Susan Friedland on Instagram @saddleseekshorse and learn more at www.saddleseekshorse.com.

Media Contact:

Susan Friedland

626-203-6518

susan@saddleseekshorse.com