NRHA Markel Futurity Sales Offers New Online Bidding, Sale Incentive, and Exclusive Perks for 2024

The 2024 National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Markel Futurity Sales has shattered previous records. With 265 horses in the sale, this is the highest number of consignments since 2012. The sale, which used to run for three days until 2020, has seen exponential growth and now offers more than ever to buyers. Horse enthusiasts, trainers and prospective buyers can experience the best in reining horse prospects as NRHA introduces exciting updates, including online bidding options, an exclusive sale incentive and amenities to enhance the buying experience.

Exclusive Sale Incentive: 50% Off Entry Fees

Buyers at this year’s NRHA Markel Futurity Sales will enjoy a significant sale incentive: a 50% discount on entry fees for both the NRHA Futurity and 6666 NRHA Derby presented by Markel. This remarkable benefit allows buyers to save and reinvest in their new reining horse prospects.

New for 2024: Online Bidding through CCi.live

Buyers can participate from anywhere in the world with online bidding powered by CCi.live. Register now at cci.live.com to secure your spot for online bidding and never miss out on your favorite horse, even if you can’t make it to the event in person.

Experience Perks Throughout the Day

Join us for complimentary breakfast and lunch—a perfect opportunity to relax and network with other attendees. There will also be a happy hour courtesy of Smith Ranch and Heritage Farms.

Performance Horse Preview in Arena 6

To give potential buyers a first-hand look at the horses in action, the Performance Horse Preview will take place on Wednesday afternoon in Arena 6 following the competition in the Coliseum.

Start Shopping Now: Save Your Favorites Online

The online catalog is live at auctions.nrha.com, with browsing available both on the website and app. You can save your favorite listings and set up automatic notifications for any updates or changes. This interactive feature makes it easier than ever to stay on top of the horses that catch your eye.

NRHyA Stallion Breeding Auction

Join us to kick off the NRHA Markel Futurity Sales with NRHyA’s largest fundraisder, the NRHyA Stallion Breeding Auction. This year’s donated stallions include: Colonels Shining Gun, Down Right Amazing, Dun It For Whizkey, Gunner Dun It Again, Inferno Sixty Six, Masked Gun, Patriot, Spooks Gotta Spark, Spooks Gotta Whiz, Spooks Grand Slam, and Varsity Blu.

These breedings feature the same benefits as the Sire & Dam program which include:

Sire & Dam Offspring are automatically eligible to compete in the NRHA Futurity & 6666 NRHA Derby presented by Markel– No nomination required

Sire & Dam Offspring receive reduced entry fees (up to 50% off) for the NRHA Futurity & 6666 NRHA Derby presented by Markel.

Sire & Dam Offspring receive later entry deadlines to the NRHA Futurity.

All proceeds from the NRHyA Stallion Breeding Auction will benefit NRHyA scholarships and programs through the RHF.

The NRHA Markel Futurity Sales promise to deliver an unmatched selection of quality horses and an experience filled with excitement, connection, and new opportunities. Whether attending in person or bidding online, this year’s sales are set to showcase the elite of the reining horse industry. Don’t miss out!

For more information, visit NRHA.com/sales.

Media Contact:

Sara Honegger

405-946-7400 Ext. 204

shonegger@nrha.com