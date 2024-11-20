Horse Haven Montana Celebrates its 15th Year Hosting A NEW VISION IN HORSEMANSHIP, the PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN HORSE & HUMAN

Missoula, Montana, November 20, 2024 — Horse Haven Montana, an equine rescue, adoption and education

organization headquartered in Montana, and the EQUUS INTERNATIONAL Film Festival an outreach and education project of Horse Haven have announced an international equine conference and film festival, next September in Missoula, Montana.

A NEW VISION IN HORSEMANSHIP, the PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN HORSE & HUMAN will

feature Dr. Temple Grandin and Rupert and Rowan Isaacson. Their focus will be horse-human communication, the horse and autism and animals and emotions. Temple Grandin and Rupert and Rowan Isaacson will give hands-on horse demonstrations as well as personally introduce their films and give presentations about their lifelong work with horses and humans.

Horse Haven Montana’s mission is “education and understanding to enhance the equine-human bond and to improve the welfare and well-being of the horse,” and brings the film festival, one of the first all equine film events in the world, back to its founding home in Missoula.

The Equus International Film Festival, 2025 edition, has opened the Call for Entries and accepts films through May, followed by judging and selections of award-winning films for public screenings. A diverse range of horse/human demonstrations and panel discussions on critical and contemporary equine issues will also be part of the international gathering.

“We have to bring people together, of differing viewpoints within the horse arena, who care about horses and humans, who work, train and teach, who are concerned with horse well-being and the relationship we share with horses. Bringing different organizations together around a universal equine theme is key. This is the way we make the world a better place for horses and humans” according to Rose.

The dates for A NEW VISION IN HORSEMANSHIP are September 11-14, in Missoula, Montana. Missoula is one of the most horse-art-culture-and outdoor recreation centers in the west. In the early 2000s Outside Magazine called Missoula, “The Paris of the West” because of its charming cafes, restaurants, galleries, cultural and outdoorsy vibe. The city has since grown but still maintains its beautiful international flavor. To learn more and/or become a sponsor, please contact Janet Rose, Director/ Founder of Horse Haven Montana, the Equus International Film Festival and the Institute for Horse-Human Understanding.

www.horsehavenmt.org 406.880.0683 horsehumannature@gmail.com

Media Contact:

Janet Rose

horsehumannature@gmail.com

406.880.0683