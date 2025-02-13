Share Your Expertise at the 2025 PATH Intl. Conference, November 7-9, in Denver, CO

Denver, CO – The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) invites abstract submissions related to equine-assisted services (EAS) for the associations’ premier event, the PATH Intl. Conference being held November 7-9, 2025, in Denver, CO. A broad spectrum of session content is needed to offer a rich and rewarding experience for all attendees at the PATH Intl. Conference.

As a leader in the equine-assisted services industry, PATH Intl. provides many continuing education opportunities for industry professionals and enthusiasts alike. The PATH Intl. Conference, being held November 7-9, 2025, at the Westin Westminster, 30 minutes from the Denver International Airport, is the association’s premier educational event gathering over 500 EAS professionals and industry experts from across the globe. To provide a robust educational experience to attendees, PATH Intl. is seeking abstract submissions on important research, best practices, trends and developments that are of significance to the association’s membership and credentialed professionals.

In addition to EAS industry professionals, PATH Intl. invites licensed mental health professionals, physical and occupational therapists, researchers from related fields, animal-human bond specialists, educators, special education experts, veterinarians, equine and human healthcare providers, nonprofit administration and leadership professionals, volunteer managers and more, to submit an abstract to present at the 2025 PATH Intl. Conference. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to, nonprofit administration best practices, equine health and behavior, approved and completed research in related fields, innovative EAS programs, PT/OT/SLP incorporating equines, equine-assisted learning activities and ideas, Veterans programs and disability-related topics. Abstracts for poster sessions will also be accepted.

Anyone interested in presenting at the 2025 PATH Intl. Conference must submit an electronic abstract submission form, found here, by 11:59pm MST, March 17, 2025. The PATH Intl. Health and Education Committee will select presenters and provide a decision via email, on or around June 1, 2025. To learn more about the 2025 PATH Intl. Conference including exhibitor booth information and to download the abstract submission guide, please visit: pathintl.org/path-intl-conference-2025/.

About PATH Intl.: The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International® (PATH Intl.) was formed in 1969 to promote safety and optimal outcomes in equine-assisted services (EAS) for individuals with special needs and others. At 767 member centers, more than 71,288 children and adults, including 7,427 veterans, may find improved health, wellness and a sense of pride, independence and fun through involvement with horses. Member centers offer therapeutic horsemanship including riding, driving, interactive vaulting, groundwork and stable management; physical, speech and occupational therapies; mental health services incorporating equines; and coaching and learning programs, among other services. There are 51,995 volunteers, 4,525 PATH Intl. certified professionals, 7,694 equines, and thousands of contributors from all over the world helping people at PATH Intl. Member Centers achieve their health, wellness and learning goals. Through a wide variety of educational resources and certification programs, the association helps individuals start and maintain successful EAS programs. PATH Intl. offers the first and only independently accredited certification program in the EAS industry. The PATH Intl. Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor Certification, first accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies in 2023, demonstrates the competency of therapeutic riding instructors and adds credibility to the EAS industry as a career path.

Media Contact:

Sara Conant

Communications & Marketing Coordinator

sconant@pathintl.org

(800) 369-7433, ext. 123