Discover Articles by Top Equine Journalists and Industry Leaders!

The Plaid Horse is North America’s premier horse show magazine that provides exceptional print and digital coverage for the hunter/jumper/breeding disciplines. We support equestrian competitors, horse fans, the general public, and suppliers to the industry through horse show and event coverage, equine articles of interest, and advertisements.

Check out some of our most popular articles this month, including riding tips, stories, news, and more–

By REESE GALLAGHER In my career, many of the horses I’ve had the privilege of learning on have been donated. This has created a productive learning environment for me and has created a more accessible…

By TEAM TPH When disasters strike us, we turn to our community. The tremendous efforts that have been made to rescue and assist those affected from the horrific hurricanes has been inspiring and impactful…

Welcome to Trainer Tuesday! Each week we ask trainers a question and gather their answers for you. These trainers have a range of experience, backgrounds, and focus points of their programs, so the answers…

By JESSICA SHANNON If a lifetime of showing has taught Texas Aggie freshman McKayla Brombach anything, it is to be flexible and ready for plans to change without notice. At this year’s Capital Challenge, her…

By PHILIP RICHTER, HOLLOW BROOK WEALTH MANAGEMENT Is the market for equestrian show jumpers correlated to global financial markets and, by extension, the broader economy? Is the market for show jumpers recession proof ? Are…

By MARLEY LIEN-GONZALEZ The Plaid Horse has been an advocate for small, medium, and large pony categories for the Pony Jumper division and Pony Jumper National Championship. Last year, The Plaid Horse published an article…

By ARIEL UNIVER This summer marks 20 years of being an equine professional. It’s a milestone I’ve thought a lot about in recent years and one that I looked forward to celebrating. Looking back, I can…

By ANNIKA KORTLANG The horse world has been rocked in recent years with evidence of abuse and poor equine welfare, even at the pinnacle of the sport. With the future of the sport at stake…

Media Contact:

Marley Lien-Gonzalez

Senior Editor & Blog Editor

The Plaid Horse

editor@theplaidhorse.com