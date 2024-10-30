Nominations and Applications are Open for AQHA Young Adult Leadership Programs

AQHLead and Emerging Leader Award nominations and applications are open and available now for young adult leaders in the equine industry.

AQHA is excited to offer two unique opportunities for young adults in the equine industry, the AQHLead program and the Emerging Leader Award, both presented by Farnam. Applications and nominations for both are now open!

Emerging Leader

The AQHA Emerging Leader Award, presented by Farnam, is for AQHA members ages 21-35 who have achieved professional, civic or industry success. Honorees will be recognized during a plaque presentation at the 2025 AQHA Convention.

AQHA has a wealth of young adults achieving professional success, contributing to their communities and transforming the horse industry, and the Association celebrates their impact and influence through the AQHA Emerging Leader Award.

Candidates can nominate themselves or be nominated by another AQHA member.

A completed nomination form and all supporting materials must be received in the AQHA office by January 15, 2025.

Nominations and the award recipient will be reviewed and selected by a committee member. Award recipients will be notified and invited to attend the AQHA Convention for the award presentation.

A member can be honored with the AQHA Emerging Leader Award only once.

The nomination form should provide information on the nominee, including their achievements, involvement within the industry, Emerging Leader qualities, career accomplishments and letters of recommendation.

Honorees can be recognized in a variety of categories, including but not limited to:

Leadership

Service

Science

Education

Impact

Innovation

Ambassadorship

Eligible AQHA members can apply or be nominated by January 15, 2025. Nominate online. To learn more, visit www.aqha.com/emergingleader or email the AQHA Youth Department at youth@aqha.org or call 806-378-4330.

AQHLead

The AQHLead program, presented by Farnam, is a leadership program for young adults ages 21-35. Through AQHLead, participants attend leadership-focused webinars, have access to a network of mentors and receive grant-funded travel to ultimately gain more insight into their roles and impact in the industry. AQHLead travel grants will be awarded to 10 applicants for the class of 2025 to offset the cost of travel and participation in the 2025 AQHA Convention on March 28-31 in Las Vegas.

Selected young adults may also apply for one of five additional travel grants of $1,800 each to attend a major industry event or place of interest. AQHLead is supported by a grant from the Dogwood Foundation through the American Quarter Horse Foundation.

Applications should be submitted by December 31, 2024. To apply or learn more about AQHLead, visit www.aqha.com/aqhlead.

About the American Quarter Horse Foundation

The American Quarter Horse Foundation connects people and horses through charitable giving to support programs that preserve our horse’s legacy and further the well-being of the American Quarter Horse and Quarter Horse family.

For more information about the Foundation, visit www.aqha.com/foundation

About the Sponsor

Founded in 1946, Farnam Companies Inc., has grown to become one of the most widely recognized names in the animal health products industry, and has become one of the largest makers of equine products in the country. That’s why no one offers a more complete selection of horse care products. Farnam Horse Products serves both the pleasure horse and the performance horse markets with products for fly control, deworming, hoof and leg care, grooming, wound treatment and leather care, plus supplements.

AQHA news and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more information visit www.aqha.com/news or subscribe to our news text “AQHA In the Know” for the latest Association updates.

Media Contact:

Kyla Jones

Manager of Communications

kjones@aqha.org

(806) 378-5023