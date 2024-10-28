Loudoun Therapeutic Riding (LTR) Receives the 2024 WIHS Honor and Service Award

The 2024 Washington International Horse Show Honor and Service Award, sponsored by the EQUUS Foundation, was presented to Loudoun Therapeutic Riding (LTR), Lovettsville, Virginia, for its contributions in providing Equine Assisted Services for 50 years. The award was presented on Military Night, Friday, October 25, 2024, during a ceremony in the show arena.

Formed in 1974, LTR is the oldest therapeutic riding program in Virginia and, for many years, served to help others get started – as instructors and as centers. Spreading the good news of how horses help people and actually showing them how to do it was a passion for LTR co-founder Barbara Baird.

In 1995, LTR became the first PATH Premier Accredited Center and has maintained its premier status to this day. In 2011, LTR began working with veterans and formed the Equine Services for Heroes program. LTR also offers community outreach programs including Silver Spurs for senior citizens and Pony Tales at local schools and libraries.

For most of its 50 years, the program conducted its programs at Morven Park Equestrian Center. In 2021 LTR purchased Lucia Farm in Lovettsville, VA. LTR offers therapeutic riding, therapeutic driving, hippotherapy, equine-assisted learning, and equine-assisted psychotherapy.

A Look Back 50 Years

50 years ago, what we now call “Equine Assisted Services” and the recognition of horses as healers was in its infancy. History records indicate that people with disabilities began riding horses dating back to ancient Greece. In 460 BC, Hippocrates referred to the benefits of horseback riding in his writings on “Natural Exercise” where he mentions that horseback riding as being healthy.

It was not until 1952 that the modern world was introduced to the horse as both athlete and therapist for the first time. At the 1952 Olympics, Lis Hartel received the Olympic Silver Medal in Grand Prix Dressage after being debilitated by polio years earlier and stood on her partially paralyzed legs to accept the medal.

Today

Today, psychotherapists, mental health counselors, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, clinical social workers, coaches, and educators partner with horses to help people attain cognitive, physical, emotional and social well-being and achieve educational, professional and personal goals.

In 50 years, LTR estimates it has served over 13,750 people with special needs and trained over 5,000 volunteers who in turn have walked over 1,000,000 miles (side walking and leading) in lessons! LTR credits its longevity to its core values of love, trust and respect and aims to continue to serve those who are most in need of equine-assisted services.

“We applaud the achievements of Loudoun Therapeutic Riding, an EQUUS Foundation Mentor charity, accredited for meeting the highest standards for business and equine welfare network and recognized for its commitment to transparency by its willingness to make its business and equine welfare practices available for public scrutiny. We are honored to award a $1,500 grant to LTR in support of its horses,” said Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President. Learn more about LTR here.

The WIHS Honor and Service Award was established in 2013 following the induction of Klinger into the Horse Stars Hall of Fame in 2013. Klinger, a member of the Caisson platoon of the 3d United States Infantry (The Old Guard), was the inspiration for the award and its first recipient. The Honor and Service Award recognizes a horse, individual, or organization that best demonstrates the values of honor and service as embodied by Klinger.

Learn more about the WIHS Honor and Service Award here.

