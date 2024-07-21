Keeneland Announces Inaugural Championship Sale in Del Mar Paddock on Wednesday of Breeders’ Cup Week

Keeneland Championship Sale to be included in Breeders’ Cup Official Event Calendar; offers rare opportunity to acquire high-value racehorses and breeding stock

LEXINGTON, KY (July 18, 2024) – Keeneland officials today announced the inaugural Keeneland Championship Sale, an unprecedented opportunity for owners to acquire top-class racehorses and breeding stock, to be held the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 30, in the paddock at Del Mar, site of the 2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships on Nov. 1-2. The sale will be conducted by Keeneland’s globally respected sales team and curated in conjunction with our valued Thoroughbred owners.

Participation in the Keeneland Championship Sale is by invitation; buyers and sellers will be contacted individually by Keeneland sales representatives. Interested parties also are encouraged to visit championship.keeneland.com for more information.

“The Keeneland Championship Sale is an opportunity to play at the highest levels of the sport,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “Prospective owners have the chance to enjoy the ride of a lifetime, potentially taking a horse from the sales ring to the Breeders’ Cup winner’s circle and possibly back to the sales ring, all in less than a week. That’s a rare thrill only horse racing can provide.”

Capitalizing on the festive atmosphere surrounding the Breeders’ Cup, Keeneland Championship Sale participants will enjoy an exclusive party from the picturesque Del Mar Paddock. This event, which will be part of the Breeders’ Cup Official Event Calendar, will feature handcrafted cocktails, unique culinary offerings, live music and other surprises to celebrate what promises to be a memorable evening.

“The Keeneland Championship Sale is a welcome addition and an innovative concept which further enhances the exceptional experience of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships for our participants and international guests,” said Drew Fleming, Breeders’ Cup President and CEO. “We are delighted to welcome the Keeneland team as they conduct the Keeneland Championship Sale at Del Mar and look forward to working with them and Del Mar to showcase this very special evening for the Thoroughbred industry.”

The catalog for this exciting, one-of-a-kind auction event will feature:

Horses entered in the Breeders’ Cup or Breeders’ Cup undercard races; may include full sale or fractional ownership interest.

Bloodstock closely related to contenders in the World Championships.

Stallion shares or breeding rights in hot sires.

“Keeneland takes its relationship with our customers very seriously; our role is to create the best sales environment possible for buyers and sellers to enjoy success,” Keeneland Vice President of Sales Tony Lacy said. “The Championship Sale is an example of the creative offerings Keeneland is excited to provide as we meet the emerging trends in our sport. An eager buyer could join an ownership group and experience the fun of participating in the Breeders’ Cup with a world-class contender. Afterward, should their owners choose to do so, those horses in the Championship Sale will have free and preferential entry into Keeneland’s November Breeding Stock Sale on Nov. 5.”

Horses may be entered in the Keeneland Championship Sale at any time prior to the auction by contacting the Keeneland sales team, who will provide concierge entry services. Given the sale’s proximity to the Breeders’ Cup races, all cataloged horses will be offered remotely but will be available for inspection by appointment with the seller in their respective locations. Video of each hip also will be available to prospective buyers.

Buyers must register and be approved for credit in advance. Qualified buyers may bid in person at the sale, online via the Keeneland Sales Portal at Keeneland.com/sales or by phone with a Keeneland representative.

# # #

Since its first race meet more than 85 years ago, the Keeneland Association has devoted itself to the health and vibrancy of the Thoroughbred industry. The world’s largest Thoroughbred auction house, Keeneland conducts five sales a year, in January, April, September and November. Graduates of Keeneland sales dominate racing across the globe at every level. In April and October, Keeneland offers some of the highest caliber and richest Thoroughbred racing in the world. Keeneland hosted the Breeders’ Cup World Championships in 2015, 2020 and 2022. Uniquely structured, Keeneland is a privately held company with a not-for-profit mission that returns its earnings to the industry and the community in the form of higher purses and millions of dollars donated in support of horse industry initiatives and charitable contributions for education, research, and health and human services throughout Central Kentucky. Keeneland also maintains Keeneland Library, a world-renowned public research institution with the mission of preserving information about the Thoroughbred industry. To learn more, visit Keeneland.com.

Media Contact:

Amy Gregory

859 361-3490

agregory@keeneland.com