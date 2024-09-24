Watch the $3.5 Million Riata Championship Live on Roping.com – Sept. 25-29, 2024

Watch one of the top three largest ropings in the world from the Lazy E Arena streaming on Roping.com.

Guthrie, Oklahoma – The Riata – the premier team roping stallion incentive program -kicks off its third Championships in Guthrie, Oklahoma at the Lazy E Arena, to

pay $3.5 million in 2024 and streaming live on Roping.com.

By providing stallion owners and breeders with a unique marketing advantage, the program enhances the value of participating horses’ progeny, ultimately shaping the future of the roping industry. Riata brings together stallion owners, mare owners, breeders, and ropers, offering competitors of all skill levels the chance to win unprecedented prize money in the roping futurity world. This innovative program is defining and creating the next generation of elite rope horses.

The Riata kicks off with its Pro Futurity with $200,000 in added money, plus $50,000 in guaranteed payout to the 4-year-old incentive on a $1,000-per-roper fee. The Pro Futurity is scheduled as early in the week as possible to allow PRCA cowboys at the end of their regular season to fit both the Riata Open and Sioux Falls, South Dakota’s Cinch Governor’s Cup that starts Sept. 26.

Every roping will have $200,000 in added money with a $50,000 futurity incentive, with the age on that incentive bumping to 5-and-under in the #14.5 and #12.5 All-Ages to 6-and-under from the #10.5 down to the new #8.5. Proxy horses in those divisions will be eligible for equal payoff, minus a 20% commission—a change from previous years when the Riata horse received all the added money.

Riata will reintroduce its breakaway roping as a $250,000-guaranteed event, combining Riata, Pink and Ruby Buckle horses on a three-head average with two full rounds and a short, splitting the short round in half, with one short round featuring the fastest half of the two-head times, and the other featuring the bottom slowest half.

A #5.5-and-under Cowgirls Steer Stopping will join the Riata lineup in 2024 with $40,000

guaranteed on a $500 fee.

Key Card Max holders can watch for free on Roping.com.

A Roping.com membership is included with a KeyCard Max purchase.

Is your horse Riata Eligible?

Find out! If your horse is by any of these stallions, OR by a past stallion and has been paid into the Riata program, you CAN enter. Entries must be postmarked by Aug. 31, 2024, but horse changes are open until the day before each roping.

