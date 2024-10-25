Two Continents, Two Trainers, One Focus

SALIDA, Colorado, October 23, 2024

Don’t miss this highly educational and FREE webinar about cantering! When Julie Goodnight, a world-renowned trainer, teacher, and keynote speaker who uses the latest scientific studies in her work with horses and their owners, collaborates with Dr. Kate Fenner, an equine behaviorist and equitation scientist from Australia, You can rest assured the discussions and teaching will be fascinating, lively, and incredibly insightful.

Join this dynamic duo for a free canter webinar simulcasted on two continents. USA-October 28, 6 pm ET, and simultaneously in Australia, October 29, 8 a.m. AEST. https://www.kandooequine.com/registration-page-ee8c5a24-f10d-4d6b-8531-06a1401a6a4f

“No matter what continent I am teaching on, equestrians everywhere are looking for solutions to help them master the canter,” says Goodnight. “It’s the most complicated of gaits to ride, and it’s easy to interfere with the horse’s movement at the canter. At every level, from just learning to ride the canter, up to and including advanced skills like collection and flying lead changes, we’ll give you the information you need to be successful and drill down on the most common mistakes riders make at the canter.”

Goodnight and Fenner will discuss the canter in depth, introducing their new online course, Riding the Canter with Julie Goodnight. https://www.kandooequine.com/canter

Goodnight teaches the course, which is offered online for a limited time. She is known for her communication skills and for breaking down complicated maneuvers into easy-to-follow steps.

Join Julie (USA) and Kate (Australia) and learn how to master the canter, no matter your level or what discipline you ride. Whether you ride English or Western, be sure to bring your questions about cantering and join the free webinar to hear the discussion about cues, leads, departures, collection, speed control, lateral work, lead changes, and troubleshooting.

To listen to a recent interview with Dr. Kate Fenner on Goodnight’s Ride On podcast, click here: https://signin.juliegoodnight.com/audios/ride-on-podcast/

The episode title is, What Causes a Horse to Shut Down.

About Julie Goodnight

Goodnight is the popular host and producer of Horse Master, a successful how-to TV series on handling, riding, and training horses. She travels extensively sharing her no-nonsense horsemanship with riders of all disciplines. Goodnight is experienced with many kinds of riding—she grew up on the hunter-jumper circuits in Florida and is now at home in the West. She and her husband, Rich Moorhead, live in the mountains near Salida, Colorado, where they enjoy riding the trails and training cow-horses.

Explore Goodnight’s training library of articles, videos, and more at JulieGoodnight.com/Academy.

###

About Dr. Kate Fenner

Kate is an equine science lecturer (University of Queensland), and researcher with a PhD in horse behavior and training (Sydney School of Veterinary Science, University of Sydney).

Media Contact:

press@juliegoodnight.com

Twyla Walker-Collins

High Res Photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1WZJumO_MGH5YAqKkf2-oq4L6bUXhJFOP?usp=sharing

High Res Photos: https://juliegoodnight.com/press