Horse Illustrated’s New Webinar Series Features Pat Parelli in Next Episode

(Durham, N.C.; February 12, 2025) – Horse Illustrated is pleased to welcome Pat Parelli, one of the most influential figures in natural horsemanship worldwide, to the February edition of Horse Illustrated’s Webinar Series on Wednesday, February 19, at 3:00 p.m. (ET).

For more than 40 years, Parelli’s innovative approach to training horses has transformed the lives of both horses and their owners. His methods emphasize understanding the psychology and behavior of horses—enabling communication through natural cues rather than force or intimidation.

With more than 200,000 students and 150 Licensed Parelli Professionals teaching his Program globally, Parelli’s influence has been far-reaching. His dedication to “making the world a better place for horses and the people who love them” has cemented his legacy in the equestrian community.

Parelli’s expertise has earned him the respect of notable figures within the horse world, such as Olympian David O’Connor, Paralympian Lauren Barwick, and Eclipse Award-winning racehorse trainer Bobby Frankel, as well as recognition from broader communities, including a private audience with President Ronald Regan and Queen Elizabeth II.

During each month’s webinar, attendees will have the chance to join a live session with horse industry leaders from various disciplines. For those who can’t attend the live webinar, the recordings will later go live on HorseIllustrated.com, where they will be available to view anytime.

Each webinar will be hosted by Horse Illustrated’s Digital Manager, Mary Cage. A member of the EG Media team since 2022, Cage manages the content on horseillustrated.com and all of Horse Illustrated’s social platforms.

Horse Illustrated will host new webinars each month atwww.horseillustrated.com/webinar, with both live and recorded viewings available. Visit the link to register for this upcoming webinar and receive reminder emails about the event. Sponsorship opportunities are available; interested parties can contact Rima Dorsey at rdorsey@egmediamags.com.

