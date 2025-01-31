The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) is Pleased to Announce the 2024 PATH Intl. James Brady Professional Achievement Award Winner

DENVER, CO – The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) takes great pride in the exceptional individuals who tirelessly ensure delivery of and take action to advance the high-quality equine-assisted services (EAS) offered at PATH Intl. Member Centers. PATH Intl. is pleased to announce the winner of the 2024 PATH Intl. James Brady Professional Achievement Award which is given to a person who has made a significant contribution to the EAS Industry. Congratulations to Ross Braun of Macomb, IL.

Ross and all PATH Intl. award winners were recognized at the PATH Intl. annual meeting held virtually on December 10, 2024. Winners of the James Brady Professional Achievement Award are recognized for demonstrating the highest ethical behavior in their personal and professional life; for possessing proven leadership and dedication through delivery of service, educational contribution, support and promotion of the industry; for bringing innovative ideas to fruition; for creating collaborations and partnerships to advance the work of EAS; and for enhancing the success and knowledge of others in the association. This award is named in honor of James Brady, press secretary to U.S. President Ronald Reagan, who was shot during an assassination attempt in 1981. The failed attempt paralyzed Brady, who as part of his physical therapy began therapeutic riding. Brady was an ally of then NARHA, and subsequently the association named its most prestigious award in his honor.

Ross Braun has contributed to a vast number of EAS industry chairmanships, committees, work groups and task forces over the last 35 years. His impact spans across two PATH Intl. Regions, three states and five EAS centers. Regardless of where his professional career took him, Ross always found a local center where he could give back to that community and share his love of equines and the industry. His tireless dedication to always leaving things a little better than he found them is reflected in everything he does. From being a state chair and region representative, to actively supporting the trek to accrediting the PATH Intl. CTRI® as a board member, he is always willing to put his time and treasure to work for the good of the association. Ross served 11 years as a trustee for PATH Intl., was the treasurer for two years and then board president for two years. While on the PATH Intl. board, the association underwent significant changes and Ross’ leadership was a tremendous help in moving the organization forward in many aspects.

Ross Braun’s impact has also been felt outside the U.S. as Mary Jo Beckman, a previous James Brady Award winner, tells us about Ross’ time as the PATH Intl. Region 2 Representative when he lived in Maryland, “He hosted well-organized region conferences with timely, educational topics and was diligent about engaging and including PATH Intl. centers in Europe. It was always his dream to visit some of these centers, which he did in 2017 at his own expense. While in France, Ross spoke to a group of insurance representatives who were visiting from Paris, encouraging them to financially support EAS provided at Equiphoria. Also, at each of the centers, he gave PATH Intl. branded hats or clothing he personally purchased.”

Another James Brady Award recipient, Patti Coyle said, “Ross has been a visionary and an ambassador extraordinaire for PATH Intl. and the EAS Industry for over 30 years, touching countless lives. He is a great sounding board, having the ability to be objective, listen to all sides and help guide discussions and decisions to positive outcomes. Ross’ EAS knowledge, coupled with his business acumen and respectful leadership style, have all contributed to his unwavering dedication and accomplishments to the field of EAS.”

Today Ross Braun serves on the PATH Intl. Credentialing Council, the grievance review panel and the accreditation workgroup, as well as being a member of the PATH Intl. Society of Visionaries and a legacy donor. Ross is a very special individual who has given of his time and talents, leads with compassion, integrity and purpose, and serves when asked, making him a worthy recipient of the prestigious James Brady Professional Achievement Award.

For a full list and photos of all PATH Intl. award winners in 2024, including Ross, please visit: https://pathintl.org/annual-awards/.

About PATH Intl.: The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International® (PATH Intl.) was formed in 1969 to promote safety and optimal outcomes in equine-assisted services (EAS) for individuals with special needs and others. At 794 member centers, more than 46,600 children and adults, including 5,200 veterans, may find improved health, wellness and a sense of pride, independence and fun through involvement with horses. Member centers offer therapeutic horsemanship including riding, driving, interactive vaulting, groundwork and stable management; physical, speech and occupational therapies; mental health services incorporating equines; and coaching and learning programs, among other services. There are nearly 40,000 volunteers, 4,863 PATH Intl. certified professionals, 5,250 equines, and thousands of contributors from all over the world helping people at PATH Intl. Member Centers achieve their health, wellness and learning goals. Through a wide variety of educational resources and certification programs, the association helps individuals start and maintain successful EAS programs. PATH Intl. offers the first and only independently accredited certification program in the EAS industry. The PATH Intl. Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor Certification, first accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies in 2023, demonstrates the competency of therapeutic riding instructors and adds credibility to the EAS industry as a career path.

