Gina McKnight Features Famous Farrier Steven Kraus, CJF

Gina McKnight, Monday Creek Publishing, author, freelance writer, equestrian, blogger, and poet invites readers to explore her international blog, Riding & Writing, about horses, writers, authors, books, cowboys, equestrians, photographers, artists, poets, poems, and more horses.

Famous Farrier: An Interview with Steven Kraus, CJF

Archived from the July 2024 issue of Florida Equine Athlete www.floridaequineathlete.com

No duplication without permission.

Attending Equine Affaire this past Spring, we watched as Steven Kraus, Certified Journeyman Farrier (CJF), from New York, present an informative session. His background and experience with horses is extensive. Kraus is the Head of Farrier Services at Cornell University. Besides being a famous farrier, he is an avid rider and polo player, owning and training polo ponies.… Read more here…

More on the blog…

Milliron Monday. Every Monday! Abbott P. Smith, DVM, a beloved veterinarian in Athens County, Ohio, the founder of Milliron Clinic and Farm. Milliron: The Biography.

Promote what you love! Send me your info and I’ll post your business, book, stallion, photography or art! – Horse Business

Member: Outdoor Writers of Ohio, Ohio Arts Council, Appalachian Author’s Guild, Ohio Quarter Horse Association, Ohio Poetry Association, Ohio Paint Horse Association, Ohio Horse Council, AHP

Media Contact:

Gina McKnight, Author & Freelance Writer

www.ginamc.blogspot.com

gmcknight11@gmail.com