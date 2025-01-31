EQUUS Television Network Welcomes National Equine Media Veteran Pat Trowbridge to Its Sales & Marketing Team

(Wellington, FL) – EQUUS Television Network is proud to announce the addition of esteemed national equine media veteran Pat Trowbridge to its growing team, serving in a Sales & Marketing capacity.

Trowbridge has been in the equine industry for over twenty-five (25) years. He has held various positions with most recent as English Group Publisher with Equine Network for the past 7 years.

After 20 years in the retail industry, he joined Fancy Publications/BowTie /Lumina Media working on Horse Illustrated and Young Rider magazines. He held various positions, including Advertising Director. Associate Publisher of Equine, Canine & Feline, Publisher of Equine and Vice President of the Equine and Farming titles. He began riding again in the English discipline, jumping when he started his publishing career.

Trowbridge said, “I am very excited to be joining the EQUUS Television Team and the unbelievable opportunities that are available to an untapped market of viewers. EQUUS TV has been reaching the audience that not only has horses but animals that many companies have expanded into based on the success of their equine products.”

Over the years his love for horses and the industry continued to grow, noting, “The equine industry is passionate and has many individuals that believe in the power of the horse.”

Trowbridge has lived with his family in Southern California for over 30 years. Even though he does not continue to ride due to multiple leg injuries he continues to see the good in this vibrant industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome a professional of Pat’s caliber to the EQUUS Television Network,” said EQUUS Television CEO John Barlett. “His vast knowledge of the equine industry and deep-rooted experience in media make him a valuable asset to our team. We look forward to the exciting new opportunities & insight he will bring to our clients and viewers.”

About EQUUS Television Network

EQUUS Television Network offers subscription-free viewing on major platforms to equine audiences worldwide, including Apple TV, LG, Samsung, Roku, and Amazon Fire. The network also streams live at www.equustelevision.net, ensuring equine enthusiasts can enjoy premium content anytime, anywhere.

