NATIONAL SNAFFLE BIT ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES JACK BENSON AWARD RECIPIENT

The National Snaffle Bit Association recently announced that the 2025 recipient of its prestigious Jack Benson Award is Bobby Smith, of Fort Worth, Texas.

Bobby has worked for Miller International, parent company of CINCH Jeans and Rod Patrick Boots, for more than 20 years. He serves as vice president of CINCH Jeans and has been president of Rod Patrick Boots since the company was acquired in 2010.

The native of McLean, Illinois, was a member of Illinois Quarter Horse Association youth team and continued showing horses as an adult. It was the connections he made in the horse industry as a youth that shaped a career that has kept him in the business all of his life.

Bobby has been instrumental in CINCH Jeans’ involvement as an active corporate sponsor with the National Snaffle Bit Association for several years, including supporting the National Snaffle Bit Youth Association’s jeans drive, the CINCH Duel 2 Finish Trail competition and the CINCH Horsemanship Invitational, which is now in its fifth year.

He is also the smiling face representing Rod Patrick Boots as a commercial exhibitor at the NSBA World Championship Show and at major horse show circuits around the country.

“I believe in what the horse community does for people, and what it’s done for me,” Bobby once said. “It’s important for the folks who can make a positive impact to do so, to help keep these organizations growing and thriving. I am blessed to do what I love for a living, and I’m blessed to work for companies that want to make a difference. I feel there is no organization any better for youth than the horse community, and I’m especially fond of that area of the business.”

Named after the late NSBA member Jack Benson, the award is presented to an individual who unselfishly gives of his or her time to promote NSBA and its mission, and create greater interest in the pleasure horse industry. The award has been presented annually since 1989.

Bobby will be recognized at the NSBA Honors banquet on Sunday, August 10, during the NSBA Breeders Championship Futurity and World Championship Show, being held August 7-17 at the Built Ford Tough Livestock Complex in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

ABOUT NSBA

Established in 1983, the National Snaffle Bit Association has expanded from its roots in the Western Pleasure discipline to recognize various disciplines and eight breed associations in competition. NSBA’s mission is to grow the show horse community through various equine programs and events where every activity benefits horses, breeders, owners and exhibitors alike.

The National Snaffle Bit Association has more than 20,000 active members and more than 44,000 registered horses across its eight alliance breed organizations. NSBA members earn more than $13.5 million in monetary awards at NSBA-sanctioned horse shows annually, and the association sanctions nearly 600 horse show events and close to 200,000 horse show entries each year.

To learn more about the NSBA, please visit nsba.com.

National Snaffle Bit Association, Inc.

120 Mesa St., Weatherford, TX 76086

(847)-623-6722

thewaytogo@nsba.com