MUSTANG CHALLENGE RETURNS TO VEGAS IN 2025 WITH OVER $125,000 IN TOTAL CASH AND PRIZES

Austin, TX – Mustang Champions, in collaboration with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program (BLM), is excited to announce the highly anticipated return of the Mustang Challenge, taking place July 10-12, 2025, at the South Point Arena in Las Vegas. This Western discipline event offers exhibitors the opportunity to compete for an impressive $125,000 in cash and prizes!

The Mustang Challenge highlights the adaptability and skill of American mustangs, as well as the talented exhibitors who train them. This unique event provides a public platform to showcase the journey of these remarkable horses from government holding facilities to private ownership.

The competition is open to exhibitors aged 18 and older working with mustangs adopted or purchased from BLM-approved facilities, satellite events, or the Wild Horse & Burro Online Corral between October 1, 2024, and April 15, 2025. Competitors can compete with up to two mustangs.

Key Dates and Eligibility

● Adopt or purchase a mustang: October 1, 2024 – April 15, 2025

● Register mustang(s) online: Mustang Champions Registration

● Complete entry form: May 1, 2025

● Compete in at least one local or national show and submit a Proof of Show form before the event.

● Complete the Mustang Training Readiness Curriculum before the event.

Participants will compete in three preliminary classes: Trail, Reining, and Ranch Riding. The Top 10 scoring exhibitor-mustang pairs will advance to the Mustang Challenge Championship Finals where they will compete for the $50,000 top prize.

﻿Join us in celebrating the skill and determination of these horses and their exhibitors. For more details or to register, visit www.mustangchallenge2025.com. Tickets coming soon.

About the Mustang Champions

Mustang Champions is a 501(c)(3) headquartered in Austin, Texas. Mustang Champions is dedicated to the adoption of mustangs that have been gathered and are currently in BLM holding. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program, mustangs in holding will be transitioned into private care to lessen the burden of an abundance of animals, reduce the cost of care to the American taxpayer and help protect rangelands. Mustang Champions will create and manage programs and events that showcase the ability and diversity of mustangs with the sole purpose of getting mustangs adopted. Mustang Champions is committed to the proper gentling, training, and treatment of mustangs. By enlisting qualified trainers, potential adopters, owners, and all Americans who want to support our efforts, Mustang Champions will prepare mustangs for homes outside of government holding. Additionally, Mustang Champions will provide educational and training resources to help those interested in and working with mustangs to improve their skills and knowledge, ensuring better handling and care of mustangs and help educate the American public about wild mustangs, raising positive awareness for the BLM and the WH&B Program staff. Mustang Champions hopes that, with their combined efforts and experience, they can give American mustangs in holding an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities as companions or champions.

https://mustangchampions.org

About the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program

The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:

Matt Manroe, Executive Director

matt.manroe@mustangchampions.org

Mustang Champions

737-358-9200