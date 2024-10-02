FREE Run-In Shed Sound Good? Horizon Structures 6th Annual Run-In Shed Giveaway Has Begun

by Nikki Alvin-Smith

Horizon Structures is pleased to announce its 6th Annual Run-In Shed Giveaway Contest.

Who wouldn’t love to own a beautiful 10’ x 20’ run-in shed to keep their horses sheltered from snow, wind, rain and the heat of the sun’s rays for FREE.

The contest kicked off on September 30th and entries are accepted online through November 15th, 2024. Details will also be published on Horizon Structures Facebook and Instagram pages too, so don’t forget to check in and share the news.

Not only is a handsome, Amish built run-in shed up for grabs, as an added bonus the contest winner will also enjoy free delivery and set up costs of the structure.

“Giving back to the equestrian community for their support is always high on the agenda here at Horizon Structures and we are happy to announce this 6th Annual Contest. It is heartwarming for the hardworking team here at Horizon to know that this winter a lucky recipient will have additional shelter for their horses. The contest is simple to enter and is open to all, nationwide. We hope that publishers and fellow members of the AHP will share news of the contest to help others in need such as horse rescues and equine sanctuaries,” explains veteran C.M.O. Jill Siragusa of Horizon.

The success of the past five Horizon Structures free run-in sheds/barns offered in the nationwide competitions, has seen horse rescues such as Flare Oaks Rescue, NC, and Starfish Equine Rescue, NJ, benefit from their wins, in addition to private horse farm owners across the country.

Stay tuned! 10 finalists will be selected on or about November 20th, 2024, and the final winner announced LIVE on Horizon’s Facebook on or about December 20th, 2024.

About Horizon Structures: One horse or twenty, there’s one thing all horse owners have in common…the need to provide safe and secure shelter for their equine partners. At Horizon Structures, we combine expert craftsmanship, top-of-the-line materials and smart “horse-friendly” design to create a full line of sheds and barns that any horse owner can feel confident is the right choice for their horses’ stabling needs.

All wood. Amish Made. Most of our buildings are shipped 100% pre-built and ready for same-day use. Larger barns are a modular construction and can be ready for your horses in less than a week. All our barn packages include everything you need –

Horizon Structures also sells chicken coops, equine hay feeders, greenhouses, dog kennels, 1 and 2 car garages, storage sheds and outdoor living structures and playsets.

Headquartered in South-Central Pennsylvania, Horizon Structures, LLC is owned by Dave Zook. Dave was raised in the Amish tradition and grew up working in the family-owned shed business. He started Horizon Structures in 2001 in response to an ever-increasing customer demand for high quality, affordable horse barns.

For additional information about the company or their product line, please visit their website at https://www.horizonstructures.com

