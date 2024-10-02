GSS, The Marketing Agency (Grand Slam Social, LLC) Returns to Full Female Ownership Under Strategic Leadership

This press release highlights the return to female ownership, leadership promotions, and the firm’s dedication to excellence, making it a powerful statement to the public and the industry.

October 2024 – GSS, The Marketing Agency, a leading full-service marketing agency known for delivering strategic and results-driven marketing solutions, is proud to announce its return to being fully female-owned. This milestone marks a significant moment in the agency’s history, reaffirming a commitment to innovation, empowerment, and female leadership in marketing.

Originally founded as Grand Slam Social in 2016, the agency was partially acquired in late 2020 by Experiential Squared. In late August of 2024, Shona Rotondo and Kaitlin Christopherson, who has been with the agency since 2017 and now serves as CEO, jointly purchased the company, bringing it back under full female leadership.

Kelly Giordano, a female entrepreneur and owner of Avenue Equestrian, has consulted for the agency since August of 2023 and will continue to play a key role in strategic growth and business development as a member of the agency’s leadership team.

“This is an exciting time for GSS as we return to our roots of both female ownership and leadership,” said Shona Rotondo, a founder, “We’re not far off from our 10-year anniversary in January, and I could not be more grateful for the support of our clients and the incredibly talented team we’ve built over the years.

Kaitlin has been with us from the beginning, and there’s no one better suited to embrace this new role as CEO and guide GSS into the future. With this new leadership team, I am confident that GSS is well-positioned to reach new heights.”

Speaking on the promotion and her acquisition of the company, Kaitlin Christopherson added, “From the earliest stages, I’ve seen the incredible passion, talent and drive that personifies GSS and puts it in a league of its own. My visions for the company have always been immense and it’s my dream to take the helm and drive its continued success and growth.”

GSS, The Marketing Agency offers a comprehensive range of marketing services, including branding, strategy, content, social media execution and on-site event coverage. The agency has a proven track record of success, having worked with a diverse portfolio of clients across various industries including Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Santa Anita Park, and Sonoma Horse Park.

For more information about GSS, The Marketing Agency, please visit www.gsstheagency.com or contact Kaitlin Christopherson, kaitlin@gsstheagency.com I 859-550-3918

