NUTRAMAX LABORATORIES VETERINARY SCIENCES RELEASES CONVENIENT COSEQUIN® ASU FUNCTIONAL TABLETS FOR JOINT AND DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Lancaster, SC, September 18, 2024—Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc. is pleased to introduce Cosequin® ASU Functional Tablets, the latest in its line of equine joint and digestive supplements. For over 30 years, Cosequin® has been on a mission to support as many horses as possible, regardless of age, breed, or discipline. Cosequin® knows that each horse has different needs and preferences. That is why this portfolio of supplements includes powders, pellets, and now the convenient Cosequin® ASU Functional Tablets.

These new tablets support key areas important for equine health. Each tablet is created with high-quality ingredients that support joint health, including glucosamine hydrochloride, sodium chondroitin sulfate, Boswellia serrata extract, sodium hyaluronate (HA), avocado/soybean unsaponifiables (ASU), and a postbiotic for digestive health. Cosequin® ASU Functional Tablets feature tasty molasses and carrot flavor, making them a desirable option for any horse.

“During the summer, my horses live out on the pasture. I still wanted them to receive supplements every day but found it challenging since they were living in a herd,” said Ethan Sutherland, DVM, Equine Business Unit Manager. “That’s why we developed Cosequin® ASU Functional Tablets. We wanted to create a supplement so palatable that a horse would eat them right out of your hand.”

Cosequin® ASU Functional Tablets were first introduced to attendees at this year’s Kentucky Three-Day Event. They garnered significant interest among riders and horse owners alike. Attendees particularly appreciated the tablets for horses that do not find other supplement forms palatable.

With a focus on quality, Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc. remains dedicated to supporting equine health and performance. For more information about Cosequin® ASU Functional Tablets, please visit www.cosequin.com

Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences Inc. – Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc., develops supplements backed by research for horses and pets to help support their quality of life. Cosequin® Joint Health Supplement, the #1 veterinarian recommended retail joint health supplement brand^, has been the leader in setting industry standards. The brand has expanded to now include hoof, digestive, immunity, and overall support.To learn more visit www.Cosequin.com/Horses.

^ Survey conducted among equine veterinarians who recommended oral joint health supplements.

