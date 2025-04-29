Tik Maynard Wins Road to the Horse for the Second Time—Championing a Horsemanship Approach That Puts Connection First

Lexington, KY — April 2025 — Canadian horseman Tik Maynard brought a thoughtful, horse-first approach to this year’s Road to the Horse—and the results spoke for themselves. This March, Maynard secured his second consecutive win at Road to the Horse, one of the most prestigious colt starting competitions in the world, with a method built not on pressure, but on presence.

Dubbed the “World Championship of Colt Starting,” Road to the Horse invites top trainers to tame an untouched 3-year-old colt—in just three days, under the spotlight, and in front of a live, knowledgeable crowd at the Kentucky Horse Park.

Maynard’s 2025 win reflected the deep intention behind his work: showing up for each horse with awareness, emotional fitness, and empathy. His approach emphasizes connection, communication, and the kind of trust that can’t be rushed. The win also coincided with the release of his second book, Starting in the Middle, which explores the real-life lessons and reflections that shaped his training philosophy between RTTH titles.

“Tik isn’t training for show—he’s training for understanding,” said Kylie Bartel, community host at NOËLLE FLOYD+. “His success sends a clear message: when we listen to the horse first, the results speak for themselves.”

Maynard’s win was also grounded in his “Four Building Blocks” philosophy—Observation, Communication, Motivation, and Play. This progressive framework is the foundation of his teaching style, and it’s designed to help riders of all levels build trust and confidence with their horses. Riders can explore these principles in his Building Blocks docuseries on NF+.

In his recent NF+ Office Hours webinar, Maynard also discussed the value of planning collaboratively with a team, staying emotionally grounded under pressure, and adjusting to the horse’s responses in real time.

“Instead of pushing for big changes, I’ve learned to look for those 1% improvements—and that’s where the relationship really starts to grow,” said Tik Maynard.

With this win, Maynard joins a select group of trainers who have been invited to compete at Road to the Horse—and an even smaller number who have claimed the title. It’s a reflection of his ongoing commitment to thoughtful, horse-first horsemanship.

Riders can access the replay of Tik’s “Behind the Win” webinar and explore his full training library, including the Building Blocks docuseries, exclusively on NOËLLE FLOYD+.

