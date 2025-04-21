Is A New Skyline Barndominium on Your Horizon?

By Nikki Alvin-Smith

Horizon Structures is pleased to announce the addition of the new Skyline Barndominium to their lineup of handsomely crafted, expertly Amish built Barndos. What’s different about this 5th design in their horse and human residences? Owner at Horizon Structures Justin Zook explains:

“The biggest difference between the Skyline and our other Barndo models is not only the sleek modern look, but the large amount of usable space in the upstairs. Compared to our other models, the Skyline’s roof design allows you to maximize the upstairs space of the barn.

The large windows provide so much natural light, and the deck makes the space all the more usable. The Skyline fits beautifully in a scenic horse setting.

Along with the things listed above I think people will really appreciate a new concept in modern equestrian buildings. The Skyline gives off a WOW factor, while being extremely functional and affordable. It comes with items included such as metal windows, large picture windows and the full second floor walls.”

Indeed this new concept barndominium ticks lots of boxes aside from the usual high-quality sturdy stalls for the horses comfortably ensconced below deck. The unusual spacious and airy feel of the second floor truly does welcome the outdoors in and brings spectacular vistas and a luxury experience for the human contingent to enjoy.

The second-floor space of the Skyline Barndo comes unfinished (unlike Horizon Structures other 4 styles on offer), allowing the purchaser to follow their own heart’s desire when it comes to how they would like to utilize the expansive area. The Skyline offers a panorama of features that are included to bring modern day horsey lifestyles to new heights, as Justin Zook showcases in this tour.

As the leading producer of modular barn builds with two decades of experience in design for fit and function, Horizon Structures offers a straightforward purchasing experience. Along with plenty of sage advice if you need it on how to make your budget work best and offer a deep understanding of what horse owners want and horses need to make life safe, secure and comfortable. The company’s huge array of horse-housing styles and price points provide stabling and human and horse housing options with something to suit every budget.

If you’d like to take the reins on your horse-loving lifestyle and saddle up for a stress-free ride into that sunset view from the deck of your very own barndominium, give the friendly knowledgeable staff at Horizon a call at (888) 447-4337 today.

