Horizon Structures Presents Series: Great Housing Options Can Keep Your Barn Staff Happy

by Nikki Alvin-Smith

If you run a horse facility then you know how dependent you are on your staff to keep the business operating safely and efficiently. Tasked with finding good staff, the management team will often bump into limitations in job applicant’s experience based on their availability in the local area or due an exhausted local or national labor supply. How can you ensure that your carefully chosen and hopefully well-paid staff are always on point, on time, and happy to go that extra mile when necessary to make things happen? The answer is simple, offer them great housing options.

Barndos – Best Of Both Worlds

The rising popularity of the modular Barndominium is no accident. No mess, less stress horse barn purchases are becoming ‘De Rigueur’ offering top-notch accommodations for horses and humans, without the stress, mess and other inconveniences ( including frustrating budget overruns) of the regular stick-built or pole-built structure. Add to that the advances that modular construction offers in modern materials and ability to transport these ‘to the penny’ quoted buildings from factory to full set-up on site, and it is clear that modular structures offer many advantages over the other options.

The ability to house your staff means that you can not only resource staff both nationally and internationally for the position you have available, but you can also be secure in the knowledge that you have a horse professional on site much of the time. For the employee, being on site means no transport issues to their job due to mechanical failures, lack of suitable vehicle to commute, or worries over obtaining new leases/rentals for their own housing needs. It is important however not to abuse the privilege as an employer and expect the staff to work longer hours or be on call 24/7. Everyone deserves their downtime be honored.

Barndominiums designed with the top level ‘human half’ completely separate access to the stables below, can also afford privacy and ease of access for the occupant. If the employee has a dog, cat or other pet, this animal can also be kept apart from the horses below if you deem that necessary. The visitors that may come and go to the employee’s quarters will also not be involved in the horse side of the operation, as they can simply access their host without walking into the stabling area. A big plus.

Barndo designs can also be drafted to offer multiple bedrooms sharing a common living space, so more than one staff member can be accommodated. Site layout could include a parking area to the ‘condo’ access point, to facilitate more privacy for the occupant(s).

Many prospective horse employees may also have a horse of their own that needs housing. The ability to do so right on site, in the stabling below or a rough board paddock situation outside, can be helpful in attracting the best person for the job.

If you are considering housing your horse farm employees here are some caveats to know beforehand:

If you don’t execute a valid, legal lease document with the employee then be aware that neither party may have an easy ability to determine their legal rights in the event the employee leaves the job, whether that be because the employee is fired or the employee chooses to stop working. Verbal arrangements are not easy to adjudicate without a lease/ rental agreement clearly stating the terms of the occupancy. Also the lease details not just the timeframe of the rental, but who is responsible for what and when. Heating and electric costs for example.

It is important to follow State and Federal labor laws in regard to how the accommodations are paid for and by whom. Be certain to keep accurate records.

If you charge the employee rent then be aware of the tax filing and taxation obligations you will encounter.

If renting a space it is always a good idea to demand the tenant takes out insurance for their own belongings.

Ensure your own insurance covers the living accommodation space under a tenancy agreement even if it is a barter agreement versus a regular lease.

Always maintain a right of agency to access the space and take deposits against damage with a contract.

Have specific rules about long term visitor stays e.g. Your barn help could be single and happy to settle in alone but later have a partner that they’d like to move in full-time, which may or may not suit you. An employee may have friends or family abroad that come to stay for months at a time, increasing your costs for the space in service needs such as water/electric etc. and brings in people you don’t know on the property 24/7.

Always include in your Terms of Employment specifics on how any horse is to be housed/kept and under what terms if you include a free stall or paddock access for an employee’s horse. Also be aware this ‘perk’ of the job could be a taxable benefit to the employee and may require reporting as such.

Is it allowed? See below for notes on renting out property.

Other Accommodation Options For Horse Farm Staff

Accommodation does not have to be in a Barndo – it could be in an RV or camper on site. Be aware though, if you live in colder climes then the temporary nature of an RV ( however plush) or camper is always an issue during winter. Regardless of the heating units aboard, these types of mobile accommodations simply aren’t built with freezing temperatures in mind. Water and drainage pipes are often exposed beneath the vehicle and even surrounding a unit with bales of hay or straw will likely not prevent frozen pipes.

Another more permanent housing solution is a “ Tiny House” or cabin building. These tiny living quarters often offer the perfect solution for small footprint housing that can easily be hooked up to already available services on the property.

Converted ocean shipping containers are sometimes converted to living space. The downside is obviously their lack of ventilation and light, and the metal surface will conduct a lot of heat in hot climates. By the time you’ve converted a metal box, you may find yourself better off financially and experientially for the occupant, with a small cabin set-up.

Leverage The Space

It can be very difficult for horse barn staff to afford accommodations based on their likely limited salaries. When you provide a housing option, you are opening up a much larger pool of job applicants and this can be a problem solver for barn managers that are fed up with unreliable part-timers or school age helpers. Especially if you can offer a discount living arrangement or barter.

If you purchase a Barndominium then you are leveraging an immediate opportunity to make some money from renting the first story space, and the structure does add considerable value to the sales figure and curb appeal of the property. However, do be certain that you are permitted to offer the space as a rental space if that is what you plan to do. A Barndo build offers durability, energy efficiency, is low maintenance and is more affordable to build than a conventional house.

Also be aware that when it comes to appraisal time it is often hard to provide accurate comparisons within the local area because the Barndo is a special multi-purpose structure. That being said, over time a Barndo can be a financially rewarding real asset investment.

When the housing is offered as part of a job offer then aside from the obvious tax benefits the employee must declare, this is often permitted use under farm labor laws, depending on which State you live in and what County/Town.

Find out before you begin what will work for your individual situation by consulting with an experienced tax professional that is well-versed in special farm provisions both tax and liability wise alongside reviewing local policies in your area for rentals. In some neighborhoods Airbnb and VRBO etc. are not permitted. So be careful how you set up your business and housing situation.

Build Lasting Relationships

A good boss/employee relationship stems from good communication, fair-minded actions on both sides and an ability to manage staff with excellent leadership.

A great housing option can certainly attract well-known advanced level horse trainers to your barn, as many professional trainers prefer to work out of others’ facilities as they don’t have and/or don’t want their own. Provision of living space can equally attract college and High School grad students that have a passion for everything horse or foreign students seeking an education away from home.

Whoever you select for the job, consider that building a lasting relationship with a good staff member even if you have to take the time to train them here and there, can be a rewarding and satisfying experience for both sides. And like any good relationship, it will take work on both sides. Don’t be shy to switch gears if it isn’t working out but be reasonable in your requests and lead by example. Many horse trainers began their careers living and working day to day on site, and the right choice of person can certainly help you build your horse business.

PLEASE NOTE: AHP members ~ Please share this content without edit. Kindly include URL links included in article, Horizon Structures URL and author’s URL and byline wherever published. Please advise use so we can reciprocate share your publication/posts.

Feel free to contact Nikki Alvin-Smith for further information and high-res photos.

About Horizon Structures: One horse or twenty, there’s one thing all horse owners have in common…the need to provide safe and secure shelter for their equine partners. At Horizon Structures, we combine expert craftsmanship, top-of-the-line materials and smart “horse-friendly” design to create a full line of sheds and barns that any horse owner can feel confident is the right choice for their horses’ stabling needs.

All wood. Amish Made. Most of our buildings are shipped 100% pre-built and ready for same-day use. Larger barns are a modular construction and can be ready for your horses in less than a week. All our barn packages include everything you need –

Horizon Structures also sells chicken coops, equine hay feeders, greenhouses, dog kennels, 1 and 2 car garages, storage sheds and outdoor living structures and playsets.

Headquartered in South-Central Pennsylvania, Horizon Structures, LLC is owned by Dave Zook. Dave was raised in the Amish tradition and grew up working in the family-owned shed business. He started Horizon Structures in 2001 in response to an ever-increasing customer demand for high quality, affordable horse barns.

For additional information about the company or their product line, please visit their website at https://www.horizonstructures.com

About Nikki Alvin-Smith:

Content Creator | PR Partner | Seasoned Writer | Brand Builder |

Major Marketer| Journalist|

Blogger| Ghostwriter|

PR Marketing Specialist/Strategist|

British American|

Grand Prix Dressage

Competitor/Coach/ Clinician|

Please visit https://www.horseinakiltmedia.com/to learn more about her affordable services.

Media Contact:

Horizon Structures LLC, Atglen, PA

Media Contact: NAS@NikkiAlvinSmithStudio.com

Tel: 607 434 4470

https://www.HorizonStructures.com

Photos are available on request.