Mustang Heritage Foundation Reveals New Website by Stormlily Marketing

October 17, 2024 – Bring the heart of the mission to life, honor the legacy of decades of work, and create an easy-to-access hub that brings the mustang community together. Those were tall orders given to Denise Alvarez, owner of Stormlily Marketing and host of the How to Market Your Horse Business Podcast, for the redesign of the Mustang Heritage Foundation website.

Well-known in the equine world for its creation of the Extreme Mustang Makeover and helping move more than 30,000 of America’s wild horses from off range holding corals to forever homes, the Mustang Heritage Foundation has been busy ushering in a new era throughout 2024.

Redesigning the website is one crucial step in that direction.

The new website needed to reflect what’s been the heart of the Foundation since day one — end off range holding requirements for America’s wild mustangs and burros — while creating an avenue for future mustang programs to thrive and a place for the mustang community to connect and ultimately join the cause.

Thankfully, with her keyboard at the ready to write website copy that connects and converts and an eye for website design that’s intuitive yet eye-catching, Denise was up to the challenge.

Mustang Heritage Foundation CEO Clinton Shultz agrees. “The website is simply stunning!” said Clinton. “The flow is really intuitive, the attention to detail is impeccable, and the heart of who we are and what we’re about really jumps off the pages.”

Denise is full of gratitude for the opportunity to work with the Foundation. “What an honor it is to help an organization with 20-plus-year history of serving America’s wild horses and burros,” celebrates Denise. “Since 2001, the Mustang Heritage Foundation has been integral in bringing awareness to the grit, trust, and adaptability of America’s wild horses. The new website will be a vital component as they continue the worthy cause of finding loving forever homes for the thousands of wild horses in off range holding.”

Explore the New Mustang Heritage Foundation Website → MustangHeritageFoundation.org

About Stormlily Marketing

Denise Alvarez is a horse girl who loves marketing. As host of the How to Market Your Horse Business Podcast and owner of Stormlily Marketing, she helps equestrian entrepreneurs turn their online visitors into their customers using practical & actionable strategies around messaging, social media, websites, and email marketing. If you want a website and marketing strategy that gets more of the right people in your door, Stormlily Marketing is for you.

