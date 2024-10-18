National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame’s sixth annual Photo Finish exhibition opens Nov. 2

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame’s sixth annual Photo Finish exhibition will open in the Museum’s von Stade Gallery on Saturday, Nov. 2. The exhibit will also be available on the Museum’s website at Photo Finish: 6th Annual Juried Photography Exhibition | National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame (racingmuseum.org). The onsite exhibition will run through Feb. 2, 2025. The online exhibition includes all photographs exhibited at the museum, as well as additional selections.

Photo Finish features selected amateur and professional photographs that document the thoroughbred racing experience, from a serene moment on the farm to the exhilaration at the finish of a race. Each image captures an element of the strength, beauty, and emotion of the sport. Photographers from 11 states are represented in the exhibition.

This year’s Photo Finish judges, representing both the racing and arts communities, include Tiina Loite, a former New York Times editor; Andrew Richards, National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame Collections Committee member; Dr. Coleen Yarger, National Sporting Library and Museum; and Lauren Warren, Keeneland Association.

The call for submissions for the seventh annual Photo Finish exhibition will be announced in early 2025.

For more information about the Museum, including special events and program offerings, please call (518) 584-0400 or visit our website at racingmuseum.org.

