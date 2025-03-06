Horizon Structures Presents Series: The Self-Service Horse Barn

by Nikki Alvin-Smith

The self-service horse barn is coming of age for several reasons. There is an increasing need for horse housing for horse owners in suburban and urban areas that seek the emotional and physical health rewards of equine ownership. Commonly affordability of the land and stabling required for such an enterprise is limited for many ‘wannabee’ horse owners, and livery is a good option.

There is a bonus factor of a self-service barn beyond its affordability and the horse owner themselves taking individual care of their equine partner on a daily basis. In a self-service barn social circumstances exist for interaction with other like-minded individuals. A community where each person can enjoy their own horse, within the framework of other horse-oriented personages that can aid in their enjoyment and education. A bit like the community garden experience – mental and physical health can all be optimized by spending time being active and around nature and of course, around horses.

For property owners that are considering retirement from horse ownership or reducing their equine-based operations, or simply cutting back for financial, time-management or pivoting lifestyle reasons, there is often a reluctance to leave the horse property they call home and abandon their passion for horses. The notion of changing the barn from full-service offering or a private yard to a ‘self-service’ model with a mix of rough and partial boarding options can be a valuable source of both money and emotional reward.

The new property buyer that enjoys the privacy large acreage can provide for their residence are often baffled by what to do to best manage the open land they have acquired. Very often tracts of land may be purchased with a view to building a nice home but not with a view to how the land itself can be utilized either for income production or simply as an idyllic quiet vista they can enjoy from a distance.

Shelve The Responsibilities

The incumbent responsibility that comes with owning a horse facility or small horse-oriented property is often a complex one that includes managing the well-being of horses alongside their owners. But that is not all, it also includes resourcing supplies that are often expensive and hard to obtain; providing labor for high maintenance needs for fencing, horse-housing structures, pastures, paddocks and arenas; meeting safety, security and insurance needs and much more.

Management of horse care can easily reach critical mass, the equine being a sensitive creature, both mentally as a flight animal and physically too, prone to colic, injury and disease.

When the opportunity exists to shelve those onerous responsibilities and leave what hay to order, daily mucking out chores and pasture manure pick up and the general day-to-day work that comes along with horse ownership to others, why not take it?

Notes For Successful Set-Up of a Self-Service Horse Barn

Here are a few tips to help successfully setup or transition your horse barn for the self-service option:

Start with a decently maintained property that offers good ingress/egress and security with gates and safe fencing in place.

Build or renovate the barn to offer a well-ventilated and sturdy horse living environment. Designs that encapsulate horse-friendly lifestyles also mean less labor.

Provide secure, water-proof storage for horse supplies that the horse owners will obtain for their use such as hay, bedding, tools, tack and equipment. Mitigate fire risks by ensuring hay is properly cured to avoid likelihood of spontaneous combustion and make each person responsible for securing their own preferred supplies.

Ensure a clean and fresh water supply is available all year around, including during cold winter months. Do not use roof run-off to barrels, as it can easily be contaminated.

Maintain the correct type of insurance to protect you from liability claims and property damage.

Ensure a clearly written contract be executed for each user and detail whether insurance coverage for their horse against death/injury or disease is required; terms of property use including hours and visitor rules; pricing and payment terms; determine care requirements for use of specific areas such as stalls/paddocks and mucking out etc.; include cancellation or eviction terms.

Post any user rules (riding helmet requirement when mounted/dress codes like no open-toed footwear etc.) or liability notices in high viz area.

Learn To Say No

You will always encounter Difficult Horses and Difficult Boarders so be smart about how you handle them and who you let in to use your facility. Don’t be afraid to say No to rogue behavior on the part of either horse or human.

If you include a contract requirement for the horse owner to visit and care for their horse a certain number of times per week/day etc., you can protect not just the horse’s well-being but save your property from becoming a parking lot for horses that for one reason or another are no longer wanted as riding partners or companion animals.

Take Home Message

Whether you are transitioning due to a lifestyle change either medically necessary or by choice or realizing your dream of land conservation and home ownership, or something in between, the self-service barn can alleviate a lot of headaches and responsibilities while allowing you to either stay on property or live elsewhere and rent it out.

Either option requires regular supervision of the property to ensure that rules are being followed and that everyone is discharging their duties to care for the horses present in a responsible manner.

