More than ‘Four on the Floor’ with Equine Guelph Horse Trailer Safety Course

-Guelph, ON – Mar. 6, 2025

Everyone wants stability and control when setting off on an adventure with their four-legged friends. Your season of safe journeys begins with many crucial safety checks. Equine Guelph is excited to announce the next online offering of Horse Trailer Safety, to help you check all the important horse boxes.

Join expert instructor, Dr. Rebecca Husted, April 21 – May 2. Course instructor, Technical Large Animal Emergency Rescue specialist and volunteer fire fighter, Husted has responded to countless roadside incidents and instructed others on rescue procedure for horrific accident scenes involving horse trailers. Her expertise will serve course participants well to help them avoid becoming a trailer accident casualty.

“WAY too many private horse owners tell me ‘they didn’t know’ after an incident with their horses and trailer/transport. Hauling horses is a serious responsibility,” says Husted. “Due diligence is required to make sure your set up is safe and emergency preparedness is essential. This course will ensure you know how to effectively check your own rig.”

A quick video with Husted explains the importance of maintaining the flooring in all types of trailers.

Designed to provide horse owners and caretakers with essential knowledge and skills for the safe transportation of their equine companions, the Horse Trailer Safety course is a part of Equine Guelph’s ongoing commitment to equine welfare and education. Participants will gain valuable insights into various aspects of horse trailer safety; from making sure you are set up with the right towing package to pre-trip, post-trip, annual inspections and everything in-between pertaining to emergency preparedness.

“Course content and real-life scenario discussions were nothing short of phenomenal – it really did feel as close to being in a classroom as anything on-line could have. What a fantastic course – so many excellent resources to take away. Course management, instruction, content and pace were just perfect. Fabulous, rare opportunity to have instruction from industry experts Rebecca Husted and Kevan Garecki.” – Betsy Sayers, Handy Horse Docs, Griffith ON – Horse owner

Whether you are looking to purchase a truck and trailer in the near future or want to minimize your risks while driving, this two-week online course will be well worth the investment. Register today at TheHorsePortal.ca for Horse Trailer Safety.

Equine Guelph is the horse owners’ and care givers’ Centre at the University of Guelph in Canada. It is a unique partnership dedicated to the health and well-being of horses, supported and overseen by equine industry groups. Equine Guelph is the epicentre for academia, industry and government – for the good of the equine industry as a whole. For further information, visit www.equineguelph.ca.

Video: Trailer floor maintenance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWqH6s21RK8&list=PLyInkrl6BP-IXZl5daSIWuFsHKxAb__aE&index=1

Story web link: https://thehorseportal.ca/2025/03/more-than-four-on-the-floor-with-equine-guelph-horse-trailer-safety-course/

https://thehorseportal.ca/course/horse-trailer-safety-part-1-spring-25/

