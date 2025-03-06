Meghan [Last Name] Champions Equestrian Travel and Community Engagement Through the Equestrian Travel Association and Galloping Getaways Podcast

Middleburg, Virginia — Meghan Brady, founder and Member Liaison of the Equestrian Travel Association (ETA), has emerged as a pivotal figure in promoting equestrian travel and enhancing community engagement within the industry. With a commitment to raising awareness and fostering connections among members, travel agents, and the media, Meghan has made significant strides in advocating for the equestrian travel community.

Under her leadership, the ETA has become a vital resource for equestrian businesses, providing invaluable support and promoting high standards of horse care and customer service. Meghan’s exceptional communication skills and dedication to her mission have enabled the association to thrive, creating a network of passionate businesses and individuals dedicated to the love of horses and travel.

In addition to her work with the ETA, Meghan is a successful business owner, offering equine bodywork and consulting services. Her expertise in teaching horse and rider biomechanics, conducting evaluations, and organizing fundraising initiatives demonstrates her commitment to the well-being of both horses and riders. Her multifaceted approach ensures that the equestrian community is well-informed and well-supported.

Meghan is also the host of the popular podcast, Galloping Getaways, where she shares insights, stories, and expert advice on equestrian travel. The podcast serves as a platform for members of the ETA to showcase their unique offerings, connect with potential travelers, and discuss trends in the industry. With engaging content and expert guests, Galloping Getaways is quickly becoming a go-to resource for equestrian enthusiasts looking to explore new adventures.

“Equestrian travel is more than just a journey; it’s about building connections, fostering community, and sharing the passion we all have for horses,” says Meghan. “I am dedicated to supporting our members and raising awareness for the equestrian travel industry as a whole.”

With her unwavering dedication, passion, and exceptional skills, Meghan Brady is an invaluable asset to the Equestrian Travel Association and the equestrian travel community at large. For more information about the Equestrian Travel Association and the Galloping Getaways podcast, please visit www.RideETA.com

For further inquiries, please contact Meghan Brady at 727-564-3069 or Meghan@RideETA.com

