Horizon Structures Presents: The New Horse Barn – The Importance of Planning Ahead

by Nikki Alvin-Smith

Even when you are opting for the very popular and amazingly almost ‘instant’ modular horse barn, it is essential that you plan ahead.

The sincere advantages of the modular horse barn build (especially that all important ‘to-the-penny’ quote that can be obtained that includes not only the barn purchase but also its set up and delivery), are significant and should not be overlooked. But to avoid disappointment it is also a good idea to allow a realistic timeframe for ultimate use of the barn, and that needs to include an allowance for just how busy the factory producing the barn may be on a seasonal basis.

While the timeframe from start to finish for the actual construction of the modular barn is not negatively affected by inclement weather; material supply delays; or random issues with assembling framing crews, the way that on-site pole or stick-built barns may be delayed, you do have to plan on taking your turn for your specific structure to arrive at the start of the production line.

Buying your new horse barn online is certainly an expedient way to purchase what you want. The quickest buys are obviously the choices on the Sales Lots that are already set to go. These options provide a great way to get that urgently needed horse-housing structure on site in a matter of days or weeks. And as larger operators have both nationwide locations with availability plus offer transport year around, options are not limited based on the buyer’s locale.

Alongside the Sales Lot selection, also look at the vast array of designs and styles, awesomely inspired by galleries of photos, videos and special Featured Project insights shared by your fellow equestrians online.

Turnaround time on a customized barn design will likely be the longest for the largest barn structures. High-end timber frame barns, the increasingly popular Barndominiums, and high-profile modular barns obviously involve the more work and thus time to construct than a shed-row style.

That being said the well-staffed and knowledgeable folks at enterprises such as the leading producer of modular horse barns in the nation, Horizon Structures, are prompt to address any questions, offer solutions for budget-constraints and advise on upgrades. All of which help to expedite the process.

Unforeseen project delays most likely won’t come from the modular barn company at all, but from others that are involved in the construction process. Officials such as Planning Officers, Building Code Inspectors, and Zoning Board members need time to review the drafted plans ( which handily the modular building company can provide certified for a fee). And of course, the more impact the structure will have on its environment in terms of size, and purpose (for example – commercial use as an equestrian facility), the more time will be needed for that process to be completed.

Factor in also the seasonal issues of site preparation. While ‘dirt work’ can be completed in double quick time by larger equipment, it is often unavailable for weeks at a time early in the Spring season in regions where winter has halted excavation projects. Get your project on the list early to help ensure your site is ready to go when your building is ready for delivery.

Direct liaison between the modular building company and your chosen site preparation company is possible to review the requirements, and in some areas the modular company can even manage the entire process for you.

When winter time causes snow to fly, ground to freeze and horse care becomes more a daily routine of feed and exercise versus showing and competing, it allows time for the busy equestrian to sit down on the couch and take a breath. An opportunity to leisurely peruse the extensive options for their dream barn, but it is important to secure the best deal. A rewarding activity not without excitement.

Taking the time to understand the construction process, explore all the options in barn styles and designs and complete any customizations and suggestions for upgrades is always well worth the extra effort. Scratch those hastily scratched plans! Enjoy the process and you will be sure to also enjoy the result.

