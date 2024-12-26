The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) and Purina are Proud to Announce the 2024 PATH Intl. Equine of the Year

DENVER, CO – The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH Intl.) takes great pride in the exceptional equines and professionals who serve at PATH Intl. Member Centers across the country, ensuring high quality of services for the children and adults they partner with in equine-assisted services (EAS). PATH Intl. is pleased to announce the winner of the 2024 PATH Intl. Equine of the Year Award sponsored by Purina. Congratulations to The Duke of Oil “Duke”, nominated by PATH Intl. Member Center, Great Oak Equine Assisted Programs in Aiken, South Carolina.

Duke and all the PATH Intl. Region award winners were recognized at the PATH Intl. annual meeting held virtually on December 10, 2024. Prior to joining Great Oaks Equine Assisted Programs the 16-year-old American Quarter Horse, Duke, was a trail horse from New Hampshire who spent his winters in Aiken, South Carolina, participating in trail rides, hunter paces and fox hunts. Great Oaks staff describe Duke as a solid trustworthy citizen with a great attitude and adaptive enough to one day stand quietly while a participant mounts him with a mechanical lift and the next safely carry riders at Special Olympics Equestrian Events across South Carolina and Georgia.

Eva, a therapeutic riding participant, was paired with Duke after an accident left her with the inability to walk. When asked about Duke, Eva says, “He helped me heal both physically and emotionally. He knew when to give me a challenge and when to be a friend and shoulder to lean on. Duke took me on many adventures that I couldn’t do on my own. Working with him allowed me to stop physical therapy and after a year I was able to take him on a short walk without any mobility aids.” All equines partnering in equine-assisted services have a special, nearly indefinable quality about them, but this year Duke stands out above the rest to earn this award.

Purina is a generous and long-time gold level sponsor of PATH Intl. As a company that cares deeply about equine nutrition and quality of life, Purina proudly sponsors the PATH Intl. Equine of the Year award, recognizing PATH Intl. Member Center equines who give their all partnering to help the humans who need them most.

The PATH Intl. Equine of the Year is chosen out of all PATH Intl. Equine of the Year award winners from PATH Intl.’s 11 Regions. Congratulations to the 2024 PATH Intl. Region Equine of the Year Winners:

Region 1: Spike, Lovelane Special Needs Horseback Riding Program, Lincoln, MA

Region 2: Colby, Topfield Equestrian Center, Cold Spring, NY

Region 3: Duke, Greak Oak Equine Assisted Programs, Aiken, SC

Region 4: Billie Rae, Therapeutic Riding Institute, Spring Valley, OH

Region 5: Beauty, Equine-Assisted Therapies of South Florida, Boca Raton, FL

Region 6: Cutter, NDSU Bison Strides Equine-Assisted Services, Fargo, ND

Region 7: Dually, New Kingdom Trailriders, Sherrard, IL

Region 8: Grant, ROCK, Georgetown, TX

Region 9: Starry Night “Vincent”, NorthWest Therapeutic Riding Center, Bellingham, WA

Region 10: Sampson “Sam”, CHAPS Equine Assisted Services, Sheridan, WY

Region 11: Skip the Tango “Tango”, DreamPower Horsemanship, Gilroy, CA

For a full list of the states and countries included in each of the PATH Intl. Regions please visit: https://pathintl.org/membership/regions/

For a full list and photos of all award winners please visit: https://pathintl.org/2024-awards/

Congratulations again to all the 2024 PATH Intl. Equine of the Year Award winners. Thank you to Purina for their continued support and sponsorship of this award, recognizing the best equines in equine-assisted services.

About PATH Intl.: The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International® (PATH Intl.) was formed in 1969 to promote safety and optimal outcomes in equine-assisted services (EAS) for individuals with special needs and others. At 794 member centers, more than 46,600 children and adults, including 5,200 veterans, may find improved health, wellness and a sense of pride, independence and fun through involvement with horses. Member centers offer therapeutic horsemanship including riding, driving, interactive vaulting, groundwork and stable management; physical, speech and occupational therapies; mental health services incorporating equines; and coaching and learning programs, among other services. There are nearly 40,000 volunteers, 4,863 PATH Intl. certified professionals, 5,250 equines, and thousands of contributors from all over the world helping people at PATH Intl. Member Centers achieve their health, wellness and learning goals. Through a wide variety of educational resources and certification programs, the association helps individuals start and maintain successful EAS programs. PATH Intl. offers the first and only independently accredited certification program in the EAS industry. The PATH Intl. Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor Certification, first accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies in 2023, demonstrates the competency of therapeutic riding instructors and adds credibility to the EAS industry as a career path.

