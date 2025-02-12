Save the Date: Mustang Challenge 2025 – The Richest Western Discipline Mustang Competition Returns to Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV – Mustang Challenge 2025, the richest Western discipline mustang competition, is set to return to South Point Casino in Las Vegas! This highly anticipated event brings together top trainers, skilled competitors, and passionate horse enthusiasts to celebrate the incredible versatility, athleticism, and spirit of America’s mustangs.

Event Dates: July 10-12, 2025

Location: South Point Casino, Las Vegas, NV

More Info: MustangChallenge2025.com

Featuring once wild mustangs and talented trainers, Mustang Challenge showcases the powerful bond between horse and rider through a series of Western performance disciplines, including reining, ranch riding, trail, and a Championship Freestyle Finals. This exciting event highlights the skill, determination, and heart of both mustangs and their handlers as they compete for $125,000 in cash and prizes.

In addition to the competition, spectators can explore vendor booths and enjoy a one-of-a-kind VIP experience, featuring a guided tour of a herd management area with the opportunity to see mustangs in the wild! Whether you’re a dedicated horse enthusiast, a competitor, or someone who simply appreciates the beauty of these incredible animals, Mustang Challenge 2025 is an event you won’t want to miss!

To compete at Mustang Challenge 2025 you must adopt or purchase a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) mustang that is 3 years of age or older between the dates of October 1, 2024, and April 15, 2025. You can adopt or purchase a mustang from a BLM off-range corral, approved satellite event, or the BLM Online Corral program. For a comprehensive list of eligibility requirements and to register your eligible mustang, visit our Eligibility Requirements page.

Experience More at South Point Casino

Located just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, South Point Casino & Hotel is more than just the host venue—it’s an entertainment destination of its own. Attendees can take in the action at the world-class South Point Equestrian Center, then explore everything the resort has to offer:

Casino & Gaming – Enjoy over 2,000 slot machines, table games, and a state-of-the-art race and sportsbook.



Diverse Dining Options – From casual bites at Steak ‘n Shake to fine dining at Michael’s Gourmet Room, there’s something for every craving.



Family-Friendly Fun – A 64-lane bowling center, arcade, and movie theater make it easy to enjoy some downtime.



Relaxation & Luxury – Unwind at the Costa del Sur Spa, browse boutique shops, or enjoy the resort’s top-tier amenities.

Whether you’re here to compete, cheer, or explore, Mustang Challenge 2025 promises an unforgettable experience.

About Mustang Champions

Mustang Champions is a 501(c)(3) headquartered in Austin, Texas. Mustang Champions is dedicated to the adoption of mustangs that have been gathered and are currently in

BLM holding. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program, mustangs in holding will be transitioned into private care to lessen the burden of an abundance of animals, reduce the cost of care to the American taxpayer and help protect rangelands. Mustang Champions will create and manage programs and events that showcase the ability and diversity of mustangs with the sole purpose of getting mustangs adopted. Mustang Champions is committed to the proper gentling, training, and treatment of mustangs. By enlisting qualified trainers, potential adopters, owners, and all Americans who want to support our efforts, Mustang Champions will prepare mustangs for homes outside of government holding. Additionally, Mustang Champions will provide educational and training resources to help those interested in and working with mustangs to improve their skills and knowledge, ensuring better handling and care of mustangs and help educate the American public about wild mustangs, raising positive awareness for the BLM and the WH&B Program staff. Mustang Champions hopes that, with their combined efforts and experience, they can give American mustangs in holding an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities as companions or champions.

About the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program

The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

For media inquiries contact:

Matt Manroe – Mustang Champions Executive Director

512-415-5354

matt.manroe@mustangchampions.org