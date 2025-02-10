Premier Equestrian All-Purpose Footing for grass fields provides Stronger Roots and Better Turf.

Sandy, Utah February 10, 2025 – Premier Equestrian, a leading provider of premium equestrian surfaces, is proud to announce the successful implementation of its All Purpose Footing at the Desert International Horse Park (DIHP) grass field for the upcoming Premier Equestrian Week, February 12-16, 2025.

Premier Equestrian’s All Purpose Footing, known for its ability to provide a root zone for stronger roots, more stability, and better turf, was mixed into the soil prior to sod installation at DIHP’s Grand Prix grass field. This innovative approach has created a stronger root zone, leading to faster and healthier grass growth.

“We are thrilled to see the exceptional results of our All-Purpose Footing under the turf at the Desert International Horse Park,” said Heidi Zorn, (President of Premier Equestrian). “This high-performance footing additive helped provide better stability, moisture retention, and durability for the turf, making it the perfect solution for the challenging demands of a FEI Grand Prix event.”

During Premier Equestrian Week, Premier Equestrian will be the proud sponsor of the $117,000 FEI Grand Prix, which will be held on DIHP’s grass field. This event will showcase the remarkable resilience and performance of the Turf, as it stands up to the high traffic and large jumps of a world-class competition.

The All Purpose Footing was installed at DIHP back in 2021, prior to the sod being laid. The unique fiber composition of the All-Purpose Footing creates a perfect nest for the roots to adhere to, while the nylon material retains moisture longer than soil, attracting the roots. The roots entangle themselves around the fibers, which are nourished with additional moisture. This entanglement also provides more strength to the rootzone, enabling the surface to not dig up so easily.

In addition to the successful implementation of its All Purpose Footing on the Grand Prix grass field, Premier Equestrian has also provided the Arion Ebb & Flow System and ProTex footing for the International Grand Prix Arena at the Desert International Horse Park.

The Arion Ebb & Flow System is a state-of-the-art subterranean watering system that provides perfect moisture management for the sand arenas containing Premier Equestrian’s high-performance ProTex Footing. This premium footing surface delivers exceptional performance and consistency, making it the ideal choice for the rigors of a world-class competition like the FEI Grand Prix.

During Premier Equestrian Week, the company will have the opportunity to showcase the exceptional quality of the Arion Ebb & Flow System with the ProTex Footing in the Saturday night “Under the Lights” $20,000 U25 Classic event, held in the Grand Prix Arena. This will allow competitors to experience firsthand the superior traction, cushioning, and overall performance of Premier Equestrian’s arena solutions.

“Our commitment to providing innovative and high-quality arena solutions is at the heart of everything we do,” added Zorn, “We are proud to be a part of the Premier Equestrian Week at the Desert International Horse Park and to showcase the exceptional performance of the Grand Prix Grass Field”.

Attendees of the Premier Equestrian Week are encouraged to visit the Premier Equestrian booth to learn more about the company’s comprehensive range of footing options, soil stabilization solutions, including the Premier Geo Grid, and Rubber Pavers. Visitors will also have the opportunity to enter a drawing for a chance to win VIP tent tickets for the day.

For more information about Premier Equestrian and its participation in the Desert International Horse Park’s Premier Equestrian Week, please visit https://premierequestrian.com/desert-international-horse-park/.

