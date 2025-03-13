The United States Pony Clubs Expands Educational Opportunities Through the Acquisition of Allpony; All Horse Enthusiasts Are Welcome

March 11, 2025 (Lexington, KY)—The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) has acquired the award-winning website Allpony.com, an online platform where horse lovers can learn all about horses, riding, and horse care. Anyone can explore Allpony, which offers dozens of educational courses and interactive games and quizzes, along with printables. Allpony has already gained a loyal following of young riders, parents, and instructors. Now backed by the expertise of the United States Pony Clubs, Allpony.com is poised to offer even more learning opportunities for the next generation of equestrians.

“The United States Pony Clubs’ vision is to be the leading source and voice of education in horse care, safety, and equestrian pursuits, and we can do this in a more expansive way with Allpony.com,” said Teresa Woods, USPC Executive Director. “While the site serves as an additional resource for USPC members, who will receive a special discount as part of their membership, the joy of Allpony is that it is for everyone, whether they have a connection to USPC or not.

Allpony offers multiple ways to engage on the site. Horse lovers can register to enjoy several free trial courses. For those who want to continue learning, a subscription provides access to 35 online horsemanship and riding courses, along with related games and quizzes. More courses and content are planned for release in the coming months, created by Pony Club experts and powered by USPC’s extensive educational resources and proven curriculum.

With the completion of each course, users earn a digital badge to showcase their expertise and hard work. Interactive games keep the experience fresh and let users create their own customized digital pony, do crossword puzzles, identify the letters of a dressage arena, match labels to the correct parts of the hoof, and much more.

Allpony is also a resource for instructors and trainers to reinforce their programs with education outside of the barn. An instructor subscription allows them to purchase a group package for their students to access Allpony. Instructors can customize a syllabus of courses for students to take and follow along with their progress through the instructor dashboard. It’s a great way to avoid spending countless hours creating new learning materials and can be used to enhance therapeutic riding programs, horse camps, riding schools, show teams, and more.

In addition to the interactive online experience, Allpony offers printables that can be downloaded and printed to provide fun educational activities offline. These printables are perfect for homeschool students or any child who just wants to have a fun activity about the horse.

Originally created by Susan DiFelice, an equestrian with a background in illustration and web design, Allpony has already earned accolades in the horse industry. In 2023, the site was among the top placings in the American Horse Publications Equine Media Awards in the website category. This award recognizes exceptional websites that serve as valuable resources for the equestrian community through a wide range of informative and engaging content. One of the judge’s commented in feedback: “I love the concept of this website—the games, quizzes, and learning modules are addictive. Overall, this is a well-organized and designed site and a wonderful tool for students and instructors alike.”

DiFelice said she knew that by joining forces with USPC that Allpony would continue to grow and help future generations of equestrians. “The USPC has a long-standing reputation for shaping young riders into knowledgeable horsemen and women,” she said. “Their programs focus not only on riding skills but also on horsemanship, responsibility, and character-building—values that align perfectly with Allpony’s mission.

“With USPC’s expertise and community, Allpony will reach even more students, providing them with the tools they need to become confident, capable, and responsible horse people,” continued DiFelice. “USPC’s leadership and vision will help take the platform to new heights, ensuring that young equestrians have the best possible learning experience—both in and out of the saddle.”

Through the acquisition of Allpony, USPC looks forward to expanding the organization’s educational reach and broadening opportunities to engage newcomers to the horse world. To browse the current course offerings, visit www.allpony.com and register for your free courses.

About Allpony — Allpony is an online platform dedicated to providing engaging and educational resources for equestrians and horse enthusiasts. Allpony aims to foster a love for horses while promoting safe horsemanship and responsible horse care. The platform offers a variety of games, quizzes, learning modules, and instructional resources, providing an enjoyable and effective learning experience. Allpony.com has been recognized by the American Horse Publications Equine Media Awards in the website category for being a valuable resource for the equestrian community and for offering a range of engaging content. For more information, visit www.ponyclub.org.

About The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. — The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization that builds the foundation of teamwork and sportsmanship through riding, mounted sports, and care of horses and ponies, while developing and enhancing leadership, confidence, responsibility, and a sense of community in its youth and adult members. USPC is proud to offer instruction and competitive opportunities in 11 competitive disciplines through hundreds of clubs and centers across the United States. USPC’s educational standards continue to be instrumental in curriculum development for schools, universities, equestrian professionals, and organizations across the United States. Many of the nation’s top equestrians, including Olympic team members, as well as successful business professionals and leaders in a variety of fields, have roots in Pony Club. For more information, please visit www.ponyclub.org.

Media Contact:

Sarah Evers Conrad

communications@ponyclub.org