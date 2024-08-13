Marguerite Henry Biographer Author Event at the Hampton Classic Horse Show

Lettie Teague, Wall Street Journal columnist and author of Dear Readers and Riders: The Beloved Books, Faithful Fans, and Hidden Private Life of Marguerite Henry will be the guest of Brennan’s Bit and Bridle Saddlery at the Hampton Classic Horse Show on Tuesday, August 27th from noon to 2:00. Show attendees are invited to drop by the Brennan’s booth on Stable Row to meet Lettie, talk about Marguerite Henry and her iconic books like Misty of Chincoteague, King of the Wind, Justin Morgan Had a Horse, and Black Gold, and purchase an autographed copy of Dear Readers and Riders.

Elizabeth Letts, author of New York Times bestseller The Eighty Dollar Champion, had this to say about Dear Readers and Riders, “Lettie Teague’s loving and well researched biography does credit to Henry, and this beautifully produced book, including some of Wesley Dennis’s illustrations, deserves a spot in every horse-loving reader’s permanent library.”

Actress Beth Behrs praised Dear Readers and Riders saying, “I could not put this book down. I read it all in one sitting! What a dream to revisit my favorite childhood author through Lettie Teague’s delicious prose…. Marguerite would be proud.”

The press is welcome to set up interviews with author Lettie Teague prior to the horse show, at the show, or in the weeks following it.

For information about Lettie Teague and Dear Readers and Riders and interview requests, contact Martha Cook, Publicist, Trafalgar Square Books, mcook@trafalgarbooks.com | 802.356.6706.

Trafalgar Square Books, a small business based on a farm in rural Vermont, has been publishing books “for the good of the horse” for almost 40 years. Visit us online at TrafalgarBooks.com, and on FB and IG @horseandriderbooks

