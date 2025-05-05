IEA Hosts Successful 2025 Hunt Seat & Dressage National Finals in the Heart of the Midwest

Monday, May 5, 2025 (Columbus, OH) – The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) has nearly completed their 23rd season with the first two of three National Finals held on April 24-27, 2025 in a combined 4-day Hunt Seat and Dressage competition at the National Equestrian Center (NEC) in Lake St. Louis, Missouri. Over 600 of the nation’s leading middle and high school equestrian athletes (in grades 4-12) representing 220 different teams from across the United States and Canada gathered to compete as individuals and teams for top honors in Hunt Seat and Dressage classes, championship titles, cash and collegiate scholarships and more. IEA had over 1,400 teams this season with 60 teams qualifying for these National Finals team competitions. For the 2nd year, IEA also hosted the Intercollegiate Dressage Association (IDA) National Championships for collegiate dressage teams and riders from across the nation. Additionally, IEA also showcased a small number of qualified adult riders as part of the IEA Adult Pilot Program.

The intimate and welcoming feel of the National Equestrian Center just outside of St. Louis, made for an easy location for travelers with plenty of hotels, restaurants, shopping and sight seeing excursions nearby. A complete list of officials and show staff can be found in the show program here. IEA will host their third National Finals this season for the Western discipline on June 21-23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas during the American Paint Horse Association (APHA) World Championship Show.

Similar to the collegiate riding format, IEA utilizes a unique draw-based competition format whereby riders compete on unfamiliar horses in the following classes: Hunt Seat Equitation over fences and on the flat, Dressage Test and Dressage Seat Equitation (and Western Horsemanship, Reining and Ranch Riding.) IEA riders must develop their catch-riding skills as very little to no warm-up practice is allowed before each class. All tack and horses for National Finals (and every other IEA show) were provided by IEA member teams, colleges, and outside horse providers – allowing for a more level playing field of competition.

DAY 1 – Thursday, April 24, 2025

Thursday’s competition began with Hunt Seat Upper School Team competition in the wonderfully large West arena at NEC. Overlooking this arena is an expansive view room that housed a two-day college fair where over 20 colleges and universities met with IEA members and their parents to discuss their academic and equestrian programs. From this vantage point, spectators could overlook beautiful courses set by Course Designer and Hunt Seat Show Manager, Jack Nash. Below the view room, the main lobby of the NEC was bustling all week long with multiple vendors selling everything from equestrian tack to apparel, toys, show supplies, jewelry, t-shirts, jackets, artwork, delicious treats and more.

On Thursday, 18 Hunt Seat Upper School Teams were represented with top honors going to Pleasant Hill Farm (Zone H3) coached by Cammie Fielding and Meaghan Kearns. Reserve Upper School Champion Team went to Cranberry Acres (Zone H1) coached by Kate Paul, Jillian Taglione, and Hannah Grey. Pleasant Hill also received the beautiful Junior Essex Troop of Cavalry (JET) perpetual trophy.

The remaining top 8 Hunt Seat Upper School Teams in the nation were as follows:

3rd Place Empire State Equestrian Team (H2)

Coached by Clare Knapp and Danielle Sagliano

4th Place Sharkey Farm (H9)

Coached by Kate Sharkey

5th Place White Rock (H10)

Coached by Tesi Pickett

6th Place Meadowbriar Stables (H5)

Coached by Kim Gundry

7th Place Silver Hill Stables (H4)

Coached by Abby Duncan

8th Place Ridge Road Riders (H11)

Coached by Amie Wolfinger

Steps away in the adjacent NEC East arena, IEA Middle School Dressage Individual riders were equally competitive as they vied for their own championship titles. Interspersed between middle school classes, the IDA collegiate riders showed the young IEA members excellent examples of collegiate riding and sportsmanship as they cheered for their own teams. IEA is fortunate to be able to share the Dressage Nationals between both organizations as it gives opportunities to IDA coaches to scout potential riders for their own college teams.

Day 2 – Friday, April 25, 2025

Friday’s competition kicked off the USHJA (United States Hunter Jumper Association) sponsored individual classes for Upper School Hunt Seat riders (West arena) as well as Middle School Dressage Team competition in the East arena. Individual class winners are some of the most coveted titles as these classes represent the top riders in the nation who have bested their fellow competitors through regular season, Regional and Zone competitions to qualify for National Finals.

Each individual class of 18 Upper School Hunt Seat riders and 12 Middle School Dressage riders were crowned numerous sponsored awards throughout the day including Hunt Seat trophies from USHJA. In addition to beautiful ribbons, awards, prizes and gift certificates, multiple cash scholarships from IEA were awarded to the highest placing and second highest placing seniors in each individual class throughout the weekend. More than $25,000 in IEA Founders Senior Cash Scholarships were distributed. Additional scholarships from Emory & Henry University, University of Findlay, Delaware Valley University, Albion College, Lake Erie College and Otterbein University were also awarded to top placing juniors and seniors. A staggering grand total of over $1,500,000 in multi-year scholarships were awarded during National Finals.

Day two also included the Middle School Dressage Team championship. Capturing the top honors was Grier School (D2) coached by Chrystal Wood, Frannie King, and Kelaine Croce. Reserve Dressage Middle School honors went to RCR Farms (D5) coached by Cathy Jones and Renae Coates.

The following top 8 Dressage Middle School Teams in the nation are as follows:

3rd Place Country Springs (D3)

Coached by Nancy Sterrett and Dawn Poole

4th Place Las Vegas Blue Ribbon Dressage (D6)

Coached by Annette Spinetti, Mary (Missy) Corbin, Dinnia DiGennaro, Catherine Prato, and Sariana Lee

5th Place Powerhouse Dressage (D3)

Coached by Lisa Powers, Ingrid Patel, Jennifer Cook, Judy Swal, and Hannah Capehart

6th Place Standing Ovation Equestrian Center (D2)

Coached by Lindsay Hafer

7th Place White Rock (D6)

Coached by Tesi Pickett

8th Place Duzan Equestrian Team (D4)

Coached by Molly Wirtz and Samantha Thomas

The end of the day highlight on Friday culminated in a festive, colorful and energetic Team Parade & Exhibitors Party sponsored by USHJA which included all participating teams, individuals, coaches and the occasional canine who marched in Zone order and were individually recognized. Teams dressed up in a variety of fun costumes and team-wear to show off their team spirit. Each day of IEA National Finals had a dress-up theme and Friday’s theme was “Color Wars”. Each Zone was pre-assigned a specific color to wear a few weeks ahead of the event. IEA Executive Director, Roxane Durant, led the parade announcements and traditional “get-to-know-you” games as well as announcing the location for the 2026 IEA Hunt Seat and Dressage National Finals which will be held again at the NEC in Lake St. Louis, Missouri. The 2026 IEA Western National Finals will be held again in Fort Worth, Texas at the APHA World Championship Show.

During the team parade, Durant switched into a more serious and reflective tone as she and other past recipients presented the 2025 Timothy J. Boone Lifetime Achievement Award to longtime IEA staff member, Megan Taylor. Taylor was introduced by the 2024 recipient and Director of Marketing, Kimber Whanger as she highlighted Taylor’s many roles and accomplishments within the IEA over the last twenty-plus years.

Day 3 – Saturday, April 26, 2025

Saturday began the Upper School Dressage Team competition in the East arena, while middle school Hunt Seat Individual riders vied for championship titles in the West arena. The pinnacle class each year is undoubtedly the Varsity Open Championship Class (VOC) – a 2-part competition of the highest-level riders in the IEA from each active Zone. This class is presented by the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) and sponsored by Otterbein University. Riders qualify for this prestigious class by accumulating the highest number of points during the regular season to win the one coveted spot for their zone. Ten riders are then combined with the top placing two riders in the individual Hunt Seat over fences class and Hunt Seat Equitation class. The 12 riders duked it out in a very competitive 2-part over fences and flat class with the final two riders having to switch horses in the final work-off. Emerging as the 2025 IHSA Hunt Seat Varsity Open Champion Leading Rider was Faith Schuttemeyer, who rides on the Sporthorse International Team out of Boynton Beach, Florida and is coached by Kristin Schuttemeyer and Tatiana Xavier. Reserve IHSA Varsity Open Championship rider went to Kelley Rose Abell of Little Clovelly/Havenshire Farm out of Townsend, Delaware and coached by Hilary Gibbons Neff and Whitney Carmouche.

Ten other outstanding Varsity Open riders were among the top 12 out of 1,240 open riders this season:

3rd Place Kenley Osterberg

Team Somerset (H5)

4th Place Ryleigh Orton

Hunter Ridge (H1)

5th Place Kaidyn Griggs

Burkwood Farm (H9)

6th Place Alexis Forster

RGB Equestrian (H2)

7th Place Samantha Bourque

Free Rein Farm LLC (H3)

8th Place Addison Haskins

Gwyn Meadows Farm (H11)

9th Place Devan de Hondol

RCR Farms (H8)

10th Place Addie Veler

Luxus Equestrian (H4)

11th Place Cavan Smith

White Rock (H10)

12th Place Aubrey Phillips

Flying Change Farm (H7)

In the Dressage arena, Upper School Team riders wowed the crowd with top-notch riding. Dressage is IEA’s newest discipline – this being only the 5th year Dressage has held an official National Finals. Twelve Upper School teams volleyed for points to claim the championship titles and RGB Equestrian (D1) coached by Ronald Bartholomew, Stacy Pickering and Alissa Donnell walked away with the National Championship Title as the Upper School Champion Dressage Team. Reserve honors went to Stoneleigh-Burnham School (D1) coached by Mina Payne.

The following top 8 Dressage Upper School Teams in the nation are as follows:

3rd Place Standing Ovation (D2)

Coached by Lindsay Hafer

4th Place Hold Your Horses (D4)

Coached by Arianna Mathias

5th Place Grier School (D2)

Coached by Chrystal Wood, Frannie King, and Kelaine Croce

6th Place Rising Phoenix Dressage (D5)

Coached by Clair Thunes and Wendy Riddell

7th Place Scottsdale Equestrian Team (D5)

Coached by Kathy Johnson, Allison Kerivan

8th Place Talbot Run (D3)

Coached by Robin Petrasek

Saturday evening’s festivities ended with another wildly successful IEA Prom sponsored by Grier School and held off-site at the beautiful Bear Creek Golf Club. Riders of all ages dressed to the nines in sparkly dresses and ties and enjoyed delicious food while dancing the night away. It was another evening of youthful joy and celebration.

Day 4 – Sunday, April 27, 2025

The final day of IEA National Finals wrapped up with competition for the Hunt Seat Middle School Teams and Upper School Dressage Individual competitions. Not to be outdone by their older teammates, 18 Middle School Hunt Seat Teams showed every bit of the same confidence, skill and determination to bring home a winning title. In the end, it was Kyte’s Honor Equestrian from Zone H2 and coached by Sandy Messineo and Linda Oroton to take home the top prize with reserve Champion Team going to Flying Change Farm from Zone H7 and coached by Melissa Buffington and Kate Thompson. Kyte’s Honor also was the recipient of the other JET award for Middle School and will have their name engraved on the new perpetual trophy.

The remaining top 8 Middle School Hunt Seat Teams in the nation are as follows:

3rd Place Triton (H3)

Coached by Megan Ward

4th Place Red Barn (H10)

Coached by Katie Steiner Garcia

5th Place Burkwood Farm (H9)

Coached by Paige Wagter and Lina Hooper

6th Place Dana Hall School (H1)

Coached by Dani Corkill and Julia Stento

7th Place Foxtail Farm (H3)

Coached by Dana Kiser

8th Place Island Hills (H2)

Coached by Diane Keegan

Over in the Dressage arena, the Leading Dressage rider was plucked from a very talented group of Dressage Varsity Open Test riders to claim the 2025 title. Cavan Smith from White Rock (D6) and coached by Tesi Pickett took home a slew of awards. Claiming the reserve title was Liliana Green from Stoneleigh-Burnham School (D1) coached by Mina Payne. Numerous other individual winners were crowned National Champion titles as Dressage Upper School classes rounded out the final competition of the four-day event.

As is tradition, not only did riders receive class awards, but the IEA presents a long list of special awards including coach and rider sportsmanship awards, horse of the show awards, team spirit, stall decorating awards, Volunteer awards and more. In addition, for the second year in a row, Schneiders Saddlery has sponsored the winning horse coolers for every 1st place horse in every class at National Finals. Following the rider awards, each winning horse was brought out for presentation photos with their provider and winning rider. It was a special moment each time and created a friendly competition back in the barn to see which stables could bring home the most Championship coolers.

The following are some of the final show awards presented during the 2025 IEA National Finals:

Hunt Seat End of Show Awards

Outstanding Over Fences Horse of the Show – Larry provided by Stonegate Equestrian Team (H5)

provided by Stonegate Equestrian Team (H5) Outstanding Flat Horse of the Show – Rupert provided by JMG Stables (H7)

provided by JMG Stables (H7) Nancy Kohler-Cunningham Stewards Choice Horse – Dewy provided by Zionsville Equestrian Team (H5)

provided by Zionsville Equestrian Team (H5) Most Valuable Paint (MVP) Horse – Apache provided by The Authentic, LLC (H4)

Award sponsored by American Paint Horse Association (APHA)

Outstanding Thoroughbred Horse – Joey provided by JMG Stables (H7)

Award sponsored by Thoroughbred Incentive Program (TIP)

Hunt Seat Perfect Pony Award – Goldfish provided by McCormick Stables (H11)

Award sponsored by the LaRocque Family – Darren, Ashley and Cadence

Hunt Seat Coach Sportsmanship Award – Jamie Gerardi from JG Equestrian (H5)

from JG Equestrian (H5) Hunt Seat Rider Sportsmanship Award – Kendahl Vlasaty from Commonwealth Equestrians (H5)

from Commonwealth Equestrians (H5) Hunt Seat Volunteer of the Show – Ash Gass from JMG Stables (H7)

from JMG Stables (H7) Hunt Seat Team Spirit Award – Empire State Equestrian Team (H2)

Dressage End of Show Awards

Outstanding Dressage Test Horse of the Show – Flynn provided by Otterbein University (Westerville, Ohio)

provided by Otterbein University (Westerville, Ohio) Outstanding Dressage Seat Equitation Horse of the Show – Dante provided by Fox Run Equestrian Team (D4)

provided by Fox Run Equestrian Team (D4) Most Valuable Paint (MVP) Horse – Phoebe provided by Euchee Meadows (D3)

Award sponsored by American Paint Horse Association (APHA)

Outstanding Thoroughbred Horse – Cruz “Howdy Doody Time” TIP# 300043753 provided by Fox Run Equestrian Team (D4)

Award sponsored by Thoroughbred Incentive Program (TIP)

Best Arabian Horse – Paradoxx (AHA 627348) provided by Euchee Meadows (D3)

Award sponsored by Arabian Horse Association (AHA)

Best Half-Arabian Horse – LR Lyric (1A355910) provided by Abigail Butts

Award sponsored by Arabian Horse Association (AHA)

Dressage Perfect Pony Award – Odie provided by Little Tree Farms (Wooldridge, Missouri)

provided by Little Tree Farms (Wooldridge, Missouri) Award sponsored by the LaRocque Family – Darren, Ashley and Cadence

Dressage Coach Sportsmanship Award – Laura Duncan from Laurel Manor Equestrian (D5)

from Laurel Manor Equestrian (D5) Dressage Rider Sportsmanship Award – Lyla Hockman from Duzan Equestrian Team (D4)

from Duzan Equestrian Team (D4) Dressage Volunteer of the Show – Jackie Schwartz

Dressage Team Spirit Award – Laurel Manor Equestrian (D5)

Horse Provider Stall Decorating Contest Theme “Movie Magic” – Legend Hill Farm High School (H5) for their Wizard of Oz themed stall

(H5) for their Wizard of Oz themed stall People Stall Decorating Contest Theme “Movie Magic” – White Rock (D6) for their horse movies themed stall

(D6) for their horse movies themed stall IEA Dressage Administrator, Emily David received the 2025 IDA Hall of Fame Award presented by the Intercollegiate Dressage Association

For many years, the United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC) has sponsored the written Horseman’s Knowledge Test at National Finals. This year, Pony Club has again sponsored 1st – 8th place awards for IEA middle and high school riders in Hunt Seat and Dressage.

More than 100 sponsors, vendors and colleges came together to support the 2025 IEA National Finals. A full list of sponsors can be found on the IEA Website at https://www.rideiea.org/sponsors/. Photography was expertly provided by Andrew Ryback Photography and photos can be viewed here. Live Stream coverage was provided by ClipMyHorse.TV and can be viewed by subscription here. Additional information, results, and more can be viewed on the IEA National Finals webpage here.

Membership for the IEA 2025-2026 season shows will open later this month with regular season shows beginning in August. For more information, visit www.rideiea.org.

