In Remembrance: Claiborne Bishop

Gladys, Va. – Feb. 11, 2025 – The Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association’s (IHSA) leadership expressed their sadness at the passing of Claiborne Bishop. Martha Claiborne Smith Bishop was a dedicated rider, trainer, coach, revered horsewoman and honored IHSA leader. With her husband Tom, she was the recipient of the IHSA Lifetime Achievement Award in 1996. Bishop served on the IHSA board of directors for many years, most recently as a director emeritus.



“She was one of a kind,” said Nancy Peterson, who served for more than three decades as the Director of Riding at Hollins University (Virginia). “She was a phenomenal horsewoman and was a great rider.”



Bishop, a native of Charlottesville, Virginia, was a graduate of Lane High School and Converse University. She started riding at age 3, under the tutelage of Ellie Wood Keith at Keithwood Farm, where, many years later, she met Tom Bishop, and the couple married in 1970. A few years later, they purchased their farm, The Barracks, which specializes in boarding, training, selling and showing hunters, jumpers and equitation horses on the A circuit, but has also always welcomed riders who compete at the local level.



Russ Walther, former coach at Southern Seminary College (Virginia) and Findlay University (Ohio), met Claiborne through the IHSA where they were competitors and friends.



“Claiborne Bishop was a kind, dedicated and talented coach and mentor,” said IHSA Hall of Famer Walther. “She was well respected, and she will be missed.”



Peterson, a fellow Virginia horsewoman of note, recalled when the Bishops built a formidable indoor arena at The Barracks. “It was a great, great addition to the Charlottesville horse community,” she said.



Bishop was recognized by the Virginia Horse Shows Association (VHSA)

twice as their Horse Person of the Year, and in December 2010, she was inducted into the VHSA Hall of Fame. She earned numerous horse and trainer awards from VHSA, U.S. Hunter Jumper Association and the U. S. Equestrian Federation.



“Claiborne was a wonderful representative for [Virginia’s] horse business,” Peterson continued. “And, of course, for the IHSA.”



IHSA Founder Bob Cacchione says that a meeting with Bishop and Paul Cronin (Sweet briar College) launched the IHSA in Virginia.



In 1976, the Bishops founded the University of Virginia (UVA) Riding Team, which still calls The Barracks home. While UVA is her husband’s alma mater, Bishop’s grandfather and brother were also alumni of the storied institution.



“Some years later, the Bishops hosted the IHSA National Championship at The Barracks with Olympian Mary Mairs Chapot as the judge,” Cacchione said. “The horses she brought were spectacular.”



Throughout the years, the UVA team won the American National Riding Commission (ANRC) National Equitation Championship 10 times and produced countless team and individual IHSA national champions. They brought home the Cacchione Cup three times in 1981,1982 and 1983 with rider CeCe Williamson, in 1992 with Christine Kilpatrick and in 2007 with Whitney Roper. In 1992 the UVA team won the national championship.



“She recruited a lot of wonderful riders to UVA and organized a lot of wonderful horses being donated to the UVA equestrian program,” Peterson said. “Back in the 80s or 90s, that was the team to beat; UVA dominated the IHSA for a long time. It was through her knowledge and expertise and attention to detail that they did so much winning.”



Cacchione considers Bishop a fellow founder of the IHSA. “She had the vision for Zones and Zone Finals,” he said. “We were only regions at the time. She also led the charge for IHSA Nationals to be held at larger competition venues, rather than by colleges. She was instrumental in establishing our horse review committee for our national championships, ensuring that they’re all national-qualified, national-level horses.”



“Claiborne Bishop’s unwavering dedication to equestrian sports and her profound impact on the IHSA community will be deeply missed,” said IHSA Executive Director Peter Cashman. “Her legacy as a rider, trainer, coach and leader has left an indelible mark on the IHSA and the equestrian industry. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and all who were touched by her passion and commitment.”



“She was a legend and will noticeably be missed.” Cacchione said.

