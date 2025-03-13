ing Green Just Got Greener…YETI and Green Is the New Blue Partner to Provide Green Leader Scholarships to IEA Youth Members

Thursday, March 13, 2025 (Columbus, Ohio) – Environmental non-profit, Green Is the New Blue (GNB) has recently partnered with YETI, a global distributor of outdoor products designed to provide a healthy, thriving, and inclusive wild for generations to come. As a long-time supporter of the Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) and as IEA’s Official Sponsor of Environmental and Sustainability, GNB is joining forces with YETI and IEA to announce an exciting opportunity for IEA’s youth members. With combined missions to promote sustainability and encourage responsible stewardship of our planet, we proudly introduce the YETI Green Leaders Scholarship presented by Green Is the New Blue.

A total of $5,000 in scholarships (five $1,000 individual cash scholarships) will be awarded to IEA youth members who are also part of the GNB Green Leaders Program. The Green Leaders Program was launched in the fall of 2024 as an expanded partnership between GNB and IEA that encourages IEA members to incorporate sustainable practices into their everyday lives, both at the barn and beyond. The new YETI Green Leaders Scholarship presented by Green Is the New Blue is a further extension of that program with IEA.

“YETI’s partnership with Green Is the New Blue allows us to deepen our roots in the equestrian community while highlighting the importance of sustainability through the YETI Green Leaders Scholarship Program,” said Joe Koehly, Senior Director of Community Marketing at YETI. “We’re excited to help support an initiative that allows individuals to make a difference in their community by reinforcing sustainability practices that create a greener future for the sport.”

The application window is currently open to 2024-2025 active IEA members in grades 4-12 who join the GNB Green Leaders Program. Applicants must submit an online application that includes a 90-second video summarizing what they have done this season to impact their equestrian community and/or to be more conscientious in their sustainability practices. (Initiatives can take place anytime during the 2024-2025 IEA season.) The deadline to submit all application requirements is May 15, 2025.

“Green Is the New Blue is thrilled to be partnering with YETI to engage the youth in the IEA program,” says GNB President, Louise Riggio. “We look forward to a longstanding relationship with YETI and IEA as we work together to inspire and mobilize the next generation of green leaders.”

“IEA is focused on growing and graduating knowledgeable, good leaders into the equine industry,” stated IEA Executive Director Roxane Durant. “I’m so impressed by what I’ve seen our youth members doing when it comes to innovative examples of sustainability like the popular #bringyourown water bottle campaign, to creating sustainable living jumps, recycling programs, clothing exchanges, and clean-up efforts. We are so grateful for this new opportunity to deepen those experiences for our members with YETI and GNB.”

For more information or to apply for the YETI Green Leaders Scholarship presented by Green Is the New Blue, visit this link: https://form.jotform.com/250554764014050

###

ABOUT YETI

YETI is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative, durable outdoor products. We recognize our role as responsible stewards of the planet and our communities and are committed to leaving no waste in the communities where we build our products. YETI’s partnerships, sponsorships, and product donations support conservation, restoration, and community resilience initiatives. We partner with organizations working to protect the places we love and increase access to outdoor recreation. For more information about our products and global initiatives, visit www.yeti.com.

ABOUT GREEN IS THE NEW BLUE (GNB)

A 501c3 organization, Green Is the New Blue was founded in 2019 with the goal of developing a movement for a sustainable equestrian sport. Through youth programs and partnerships, GNB provides engaging educational opportunities and inspires change at the grassroots level. The creativity and enthusiasm of young minds, combined with a passion for the planet, has proven to be an asset for the integrity and long-term sustainability of equestrian activities. For more information, visit www.greenisthenewblue.org.

ABOUT THE INTERSCHOLASTIC EQUESTRIAN ASSOCIATION (IEA)

Inclusive. Equitable. Affordable. The IEA was established to provide competitive and educational opportunities through equestrian athletics for students in grades 4-12 without the expense of owning a horse. Good Horsemanship and honorable participation are priorities at every event. It is the responsibility of all members to foster a spirit of belongingness, an atmosphere of community enjoyment, and a mutual respect for all participants and their equine partners. Founded in 2002, the IEA currently has approximately 15,000 members nationwide participating in Hunt Seat, Western and Dressage disciplines. Open to public school, private school and homeschool students, each season, the IEA offers nearly $1.5M in cash and collegiate scholarships to our members. Financial aid is also available (by application) to participate. For more information, go to www.rideiea.org

Media Contact:

Kimber L. Whanger

Director of Marketing & Communications

C: 614.542.9415

kimber@rideiea.org