New Online Course for Youth Interested in Careers in the Horse Industry

-Guelph, ON – Mar. 11, 2025 – Equine Guelph is excited to announce the launch of a new online course designed specifically for youth aged 13-17 who are passionate about horses and interested in exploring careers in the horse industry. The self-paced course, Careers in the Horse World is now available for free for a limited time on TheHorsePortal.ca.

This innovative online course offers young horse enthusiasts a unique opportunity to gain insights into various career paths within the horse industry. Participants will learn about basic horse care positions that can provide entry-level or long-term employment, as well as the progression of careers as one advances in the field. Careers in the Horse World also covers both hands-on and non-hands-on career options, exploring the many options available in the horse industry.

The course is designed to be completed in 10-20 hours, and is offered on-demand, allowing participants to learn at their own pace. Topics include basic horse care, career progression, and various roles within the industry such as grooms, coaches, trainers, sales representative, program coordinators, research assistants, photographers, journalists, event planners, health care providers and more!

Upon successful completion, participants will receive a Certificate of Completion from Equine Guelph – The Horse Owner’s Centre at the University of Guelph.

“We are thrilled to offer this course to young horse enthusiasts,” says Equine Guelph director, Gayle Ecker. “Our goal is to inspire and educate the next generation of professionals in the horse industry, providing them with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed.”

To learn more about Equine Careers for Youth, register for Careers in the Horse World at TheHorsePortal.ca.

Equine Guelph is the horse owners’ and care givers’ Centre at the University of Guelph in Canada. It is a unique partnership dedicated to the health and well-being of horses, supported and overseen by equine industry groups. Equine Guelph is the epicentre for academia, industry and government – for the good of the equine industry as a whole. For further information, visit www.equineguelph.ca.

