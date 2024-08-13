Introducing “Barngoddess Banter” Horse World News You Can Use

Ligonier, Pa.- Barngoddess Enterprises, publisher of The Barngoddess Chronicles, announces the debut issue of “Barngoddess Banter,” a monthly newsletter dedicated to providing equestrians with entertainment and enlightenment in short order.

“Barngoddess Banter is a great supplement to The Barngoddess Chronicles blog,which focuses on in-depth explorations of select topics such as horsemanship, health, travel, adventure, fashion, and design. Banter allows us to touch on a wide variety of subjects and includes fun tips, contests, and special offers by the equestrian industry,” said Janet Winters, Publisher.

“Barngoddess Banter will be distributed monthly via email to an exclusive equestrian audience. Sponsorships will be available beginning next month, details are provided here.

Spoiler alert…the August debut issue features a special offer from Horizon Structures. Place an order for a fabulous Amish-made prefab structure by October 31st and receive up to $2,000 in free options/upgrades on select products. Explore your choices here. Mention code: BARNGODDESS.

Media Contact:

Janet Winters

barngoddess57@gmail.com