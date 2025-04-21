PATH Intl. Seeks Chief Executive Officer to Advance the Association’s Mission

DENVER, CO – The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) seeks an experienced and passionate individual with strong leadership and managerial skills to serve as the chief executive officer. The PATH Intl. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has full responsibility for planning and executing the long-range goals of the organization as determined by the leadership and managing the operations of the PATH Intl. office based in Denver, CO. The work of PATH Intl. is carried out by a staff of 23 full- and part-time employees and is governed by an 11-member board of trustees and a six-member executive committee.

Founded in 1969, PATH Intl. is a nonprofit membership association committed to serving the equine-assisted services (EAS) industry and its members. The association’s mission is to lead the advancement of professional equine-assisted services by supporting members and stakeholders through rigorously developed standards, credentialing and education. Equine-assisted services encompass therapy services incorporating equines, equine-assisted learning and therapeutic horsemanship which includes adaptive/therapeutic riding for participants with varying abilities.

The CEO of PATH Intl. will provide visionary leadership, strategic direction, and operational oversight for the organization. The CEO is responsible for advancing PATH Intl.’s mission through planning and executing the programs of this progressive, member driven and credentialing association, as well as strengthening and building relationships with related organizations. Key responsibilities in the areas of strategic leadership, talent and culture management, operational management and stewardship, fundraising development, and member and board relations, are further outlined in the job description and responsibilities.

This role requires a dynamic leader with a passion for equine-assisted services, strong management skills and the ability to engage diverse community members. A bachelor’s degree is required with an advanced degree in a relevant field preferred. A minimum of seven to ten years’ senior management experience, familiarity with managing in a hybrid work environment as well as a strong understanding of the EAS industry is desired. An ability to relocate to Denver, CO and travel up to 20% of the time is also required.

For a full job description and requirements list please visit: pathintl.org/careers/. Upon review of the job description, interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter, and three professional references to search committee chair, Julie Broadway, at boardoftrustees@pathintl.org by May 12, 2025. PATH Intl. is an equal opportunity employer and encourages applications from individuals of all backgrounds and experiences.

About PATH Intl.: The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International® (PATH Intl.) was formed in 1969 to promote safety and optimal outcomes in equine-assisted services (EAS) for individuals with special needs and others. At 767 member centers, more than 71,288 children and adults, including 7,427 veterans, may find improved health, wellness and a sense of pride, independence and fun through involvement with horses. Member centers offer therapeutic horsemanship including riding, driving, interactive vaulting, groundwork and stable management; physical, speech and occupational therapies; mental health services incorporating equines; and coaching and learning programs, among other services. There are 51,995 volunteers, 4,525 PATH Intl. certified professionals, 7,694 equines, and thousands of contributors from all over the world helping people at PATH Intl. Member Centers achieve their health, wellness and learning goals. Through a wide variety of educational resources and certification programs, the association helps individuals start and maintain successful EAS programs. PATH Intl. offers the first and only independently accredited certification program in the EAS industry. The PATH Intl. Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor Certification, first accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies in 2023, demonstrates the competency of therapeutic riding instructors and adds credibility to the EAS industry as a career path.

Contact: Sara Conant, Communications & Marketing Coordinator, sconant@pathintl.org, (800) 369-7433, ext. 123