SURE FOOT Equine Balance Pads Soon to be Available Through SmartPak

WASHINGTON, Virginia, December 31, 2024 – Starting after the new year, SmartPak customers will be able to add SURE FOOT Equine Balance Pads to their shopping cart. These popular items will be located in the Therapy Center under the Health Category on the SmartPak website:

The Half-Physiopad (sold individually)

Hard Pads (sold as a pair)

Firm Pads (sold as a pair)

SURE FOOT Equine Stability Program® Workbook #1

The SmartPak Exclusive Set which contains 6 pairs of SURE FOOT Pads: Hard, Firm, Medium, Soft, Hard Slant, Firm Slant, along with a duffel bag and FREE SURE FOOT Workbook

SURE FOOT Equine Balance Pads are intended for use with the patented SURE FOOT Equine Stability Program® developed by Wendy Murdoch. This program is a progressive system of offering a variety of unstable surfaces to horses and is designed to help:

Support the function and mobility of the horse

Improve posture and proprioception

Encourage a sense of calm relaxation

“My New Year’s Resolution for 2025 is to get SURE FOOT Pads under as many horses as possible,” said Wendy. “Getting them into the SmartPak catalog will help accomplish that goal.”

It should come as no surprise that a product line like the SURE FOOT Equine Balance Pad – whose motto is “Make Your Horse Happy One Hoof At A Time” – is partnering with SmartPak Equine,™ whose mission since 1999 has been “Changing the world, four hooves at a time.”

As the premier online provider of horse supplies and equine supplements, SmartPak is positioned perfectly to reach not only horse owners and trainers, but also veterinarians, farriers, bodyworkers, therapists, and more.

“The latest research on SURE FOOT Pads, published in the Journal of Equine Rehabilitation, has led more equine professionals to seek out genuine SURE FOOT Pads,” said Wendy. “Having SmartPak pick them up is a great way to make sure that the people who help horses have easy access to Pads.”

About Wendy Murdoch

Wendy Murdoch is an internationally recognized equestrian instructor and clinician with over 35 years experience. She is the author of several books and DVDs, facilitator of The Whole Rider® and Effortless Horse™ online courses, host of Webinars with Wendy, and creator of the SURE FOOT Equine Stability Program®. In addition, she operates Horsing Around International, where she helps adventurous people go on “The Ride of Your Life.”

To learn more about Wendy and her offerings:

