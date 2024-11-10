World Polo League Partner, Sexy Fish Miami, To Benefit the EQUUS Foundation on November 14

Sexy Fish Miami is partnering with the World Polo League for the Beach Polo World Cup Miami Beach – an immersive on-site culinary experience from November 14-17 on the beachfront between 21st and 22nd Streets and Collins Avenue.



The iconic restaurant will host the Official Polo Players Dinner & Auction on Thursday, November 14, at Sexy Fish Miami. This exclusive event will offer guests an unforgettable evening of exquisite cuisine, signature cocktails, and the rare opportunity to mingle with the world’s top polo players. Sexy Fish will provide a shuttle between World Polo League, Beach Polo World Cup Miami Beach and the restaurant. The silent auction will benefit the EQUUS Foundation.

Monday, November 11, at 9 am

to Friday, November 15, at 9 am

https://equusfdn2024.ggo.bid

Official Polo Players Dinner & Auction

Fast Facts

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Time: 9 pm

Price: $300++ per person

Location: Sexy Fish Miami

1001 S. Miami Avenue, Miami, Florida

please contact Malory Mohammed at malory.mohammed@sexyfish.com

“The EQUUS Foundation is grateful to Sexy Fish Miami for their support and recognition of the EQUUS Foundation at the Official Polo Players Dinner on November 14 during the upcoming Beach Polo World Cup,” said Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President. “We are all about supporting opportunities for America’s horses to thrive – as athletes, companions, teachers, and healers. With the support of Sexy Fish, we can help more horses while enjoying the beauty, excitement and magic they bring to our lives.”



Beach Polo World Cup Miami Beach is hailed as “the world’s most beautiful game,” and will feature eight elite international teams and over 120 finely trained ponies. Set against the pristine sands of South Beach and the shimmering waters of the Atlantic Ocean, the breathtaking setting makes this one of the most prestigious sporting events globally.



The 2024 Beach Polo World Cup Miami Beach will be an unforgettable weekend where the elegance of polo meets the energy of Miami’s dynamic social scene. Guests will be swept up in a whirlwind of elegant soirées, VIP gatherings, and front-row access to one of the most prestigious polo tournaments in the world. For tickets and additional information, please visit www.miamipolocup.com.

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit: Visit equusfoundation.org.

ABOUT SEXY FISH: Sexy Fish is a globally renowned Asian restaurant and bar concept celebrated for its fusion of Japanese cuisine, luxurious interiors, and late-night ambiance. Since its 2015 debut in London’s Mayfair, Sexy Fish has captivated guests with its innovative dishes, extensive Japanese whisky collection, and iconic design featuring exclusive art by Damien Hirst and custom fish lamps by Frank Gehry. With locations in London, Miami, and Manchester—and a Dubai launch anticipated in late 2024—Sexy Fish continues to redefine experiential dining worldwide. Conceptualized by Caprice Holdings’ Chairman, Richard Caring, with interiors designed by long-term collaborator Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, exclusive artwork by Damien Hirst, and bespoke fish lamps by internationally acclaimed Frank Gehry, Sexy Fish’s look and feel is mid-century glamour and opulence, underpinned by genuine hospitality from start to finish.

ABOUT THE WORLD POLO LEAGUE, BEACH POLO WORLD CUP MIAMI BEACH: The World Polo League Beach Polo World Cup Miami Beach returns from November 14-17th, 2024, promising a breathtaking celebration of sport, style, and elegance against the stunning backdrop of South Beach and the Atlantic Ocean. With eight elite teams, 120 world-class polo ponies, and a lineup of VIP events, this year’s tournament is a must-attend spectacle for polo fans and luxury enthusiasts alike.

Lynn Coakley

mail@equusfoundation.org

203-259-1550