Morris Communications Takes the Reins of the NRS Event Center

Continuing its commitment to robust growth for western sports and lifestyle, Morris Communications is proud to enter a long-term relationship with National Roper’s Supply to operate and develop the events center and its guest accommodations. The Ranch at NRS is located alongside the primary NRS storefront in Decatur, Texas.

Morris Communications Company has prided itself on building cornerstone brands in the western industry since 1936. The collection includes some of the industry’s most recognized and respected brands, like Western Horseman, Quarter Horse News, and Barrel Horse News. Over time, the group has expanded and diversified its portfolio to include the National Barrel Horse Association, West Coast Barrel Racing Association, Road to the Horse, EquiStat and most recently a founding team in the PBR Teams League, the Nashville Stampede.

“Built on strong, family-first foundations, both Morris Communications and National Roper’s Supply have experienced decades worth of sustained success. The evolution and longevity of the businesses have allowed them to remain front runners in their industry,” stated Morris Communications President Tina Battock. “We’re excited to work alongside National Roper’s Supply to expand operations at The Ranch to grow western sports and make them accessible to all who want to participate.”

The Ranch at NRS is a fully functioning event center featuring a covered arena with bucking and roping chutes, along with over 180 stalls, 60 RV trailer hookups, a 10-room bunkhouse, four fully furnished cabins and an onsite cafe. The facility is conveniently located within 45 minutes of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex adjacent to the NRS flagship storefront. The facility and accommodations were constructed in 2015 on one of the highest points in Wise County.

The 2022 PBR Team Series Champions Nashville Stampede will make The Ranch at NRS their training home. “This is not only an historic moment for the Stampede but it’s a really big deal for the sport of bull riding and the western industry,” said Stampede Head Coach and 2x PBR World Champion Justin McBride. “I’m so proud of the Morris Family for having the vision and courage to take bull riding to a new level. I truly believe it’s one of those moments that will go down in history as playing a role in making the sport better, and it’s my hope we will see other teams take the same kind of initiative.”

Complete with a workout area, locker room and treatment room as well as new bucking chutes and back pens, Nashville Stampede plans to expand bull riding activities to train not only its team of elite bull riders but also include education and training programs for developing bull riders of all ages and skill levels. A small herd of bucking bulls will also be housed at the facility to be used for practice sessions during the week and in the offseason.

The Ranch at NRS will remain open to the public in all capacities and host a variety of western sports events such as barrel racing, team roping, calf roping and breakaway roping. Under the direction of ranch manager and 7x National Finals Rodeo qualifier Cade Swor, Morris Communications intends to expand the events center’s schedule to include a diverse range of practice sessions, jackpots, clinics, and boutique retreats, bringing valued events to the community.

In addition to the events and training facility, The Ranch at NRS will now be the official headquarters of the National Barrel Horse Association and West Coast Barrel Racing Association with a dedicated space for their office.

Learn more about The Ranch at NRS at theranchatnrs.com and NRS at nrsworld.com. Facility booking questions can be directed to NRS Facility Manager, Chelsy Stewart at chelsy@theranchatnrs.com. Learn more about the Nashville Stampede at nashvillestampede.com.

Morris Communications Company is home to premier special interest media brands focused on original, expert-driven content delivered in print and digital formats on topics including travel, outdoors, local interest, western and equine. With a history and heritage in publishing dating back to 1785, the company today delivers stand-out magazines, specialty websites, books, local maps and live events.

Morris Equine Group consists of some of the industry’s most recognized brands, including Western Horseman, Quarter Horse News, and Barrel Horse News. The group also includes EquiStat, a statistical service offering detailed information and earnings for the performance horse industry. Morris Equine Group is also home to the National Barrel Horse Association, the West Coast Barrel Racing Association, the first-ever PBR Team Series Champions Nashville Stampede and the World Championship of Colt Starting Road to the Horse.

