The Patriot Fort Worth and Hooey Junior Patriot to Stream Live on Roping.com and Ride TV, March 6-16, 2025. 

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Patriot Fort Worth and Hooey Junior Patriot competitions return to the Will Rogers Memorial Complex from March 6-16, 2025, bringing together the best in youth and open rodeo events. Fans can catch all the action live and on-demand via Roping.com and Ride TV, gaining a front-row seat to the hundreds of thousands of dollars being paid out across multiple disciplines.



The Patriot Fort Worth and Hooey Junior Patriot will feature top-tier rodeo action across multiple arenas at the historic Will Rogers Memorial Complex:

John Justin Arena – Tie-down roping and breakaway roping

Will Rogers Coliseum – Roughstock events and barrel racing

Watt Arena – Junior Patriot pole bending and goat tying

Pavilion Arena – Team roping, steer wrestling, and bonus timed event jackpots

Event Schedule & Live Streaming Details

March 6 – The Patriot #15.5 and Pro Open Ropings kick off at 9 a.m. CST, streamed live on Roping.com.

March 7-8 – Roughstock events and Mutton Bustin’ Semifinals air exclusively on Ride TV.

March 9-15 – A packed schedule of youth and open jackpots streams daily at 9 a.m. CST, including the high-stakes Last-Chance Qualifier jackpots for the Hooey Junior Patriot Finals. Fans can also catch open barrel racing events, including an Open 5D race and futurity with a finals shootout.

March 16 – The Hooey Junior Patriot Finals kicks off at 7 p.m. CST, featuring the sport’s largest youth rodeo payouts and a $50,000 bonus sidepot.

Where to Watch

Roping.com – Exclusive streaming for all roping events, including tie-down roping, breakaway roping, team roping, and steer wrestling.

Ride TV – Exclusive streaming for barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, and roughstock events.

Don’t miss this unparalleled rodeo experience as the next generation of champions competes for life-changing payouts and prestigious titles.

About The Patriot Fort Worth & Hooey Junior Patriot

The Patriot Fort Worth is one of the premier rodeo events in the country, offering elite competition across youth and open divisions. The Hooey Junior Patriot, known for some of the highest-paying youth rodeo payouts in history, provides young athletes the opportunity to compete on a national stage and earn significant prize money.

For more information and full event details, visit www.patriotevent.com.

Media Contact:

Ethan Stephens

Marketing Manager

estephens@equinenetwork.com