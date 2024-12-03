MUSTANG CLASSIC RETURNS TO KENTUCKY IN 2025 WITH OVER $125,000 IN TOTAL CASH AND PRIZES

Austin, TX – Mustang Champions, in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program (BLM), is excited to announce the return of the Mustang Classic, scheduled for September 4-6, 2025 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky. This event, focusing on the English discipline, features updated competition elements and the chance to take home your share of $125,000 in cash and prizes.

The Mustang Classic showcases the incredible adaptability and talent of American mustangs and their exhibitors. It’s a chance for the public to witness these horses’ journey from government holding to private ownership.

The 2025 Mustang Classic includes three preliminary phases:

Training Level Dressage

Show Jumping

Working Equitation

The top 10 highest-scoring exhibitor-mustang pairs will advance to the Mustang Classic Championship Finals, competing for the $50,000 grand prize.

Key Dates and Eligibility

The competition is open to exhibitors aged 18 and older working with mustangs adopted or purchased from BLM-approved sources between October 1, 2024, and April 15, 2025. Participants can compete with up to two mustangs and must follow the requirements below:

Adopt or purchase a mustang: October 1, 2024 – April 15, 2025

Register mustang(s) online: Mustang Champions Registration

Submit entry form: No later than July 1, 2025

Compete in at least one local or national-level show and submit a Proof of Show form before the Classic.

Complete the Mustang Training Readiness Curriculum prior to the event.

This one-of-a-kind event demonstrates the versatility of America’s mustangs in English disciplines, highlighting their grace, athleticism, and partnership with skilled exhibitors. Whether as a competitor or spectator, the Mustang Classic offers an unforgettable experience celebrating these remarkable horses.

For event details, rules, and registration, visit www.mustangclassic25.com. Tickets coming soon.

About the Mustang Champions

Mustang Champions is a 501(c)(3) headquartered in Austin, Texas. Mustang Champions is

dedicated to the adoption of mustangs that have been gathered and are currently in

BLM holding. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program, mustangs in holding will be transitioned into private care to lessen the burden of an abundance of animals, reduce the cost of care to the American taxpayer and help protect rangelands. Mustang Champions will create and manage programs and events that showcase the ability and diversity of mustangs with the sole purpose of getting mustangs adopted. Mustang Champions is committed to the proper gentling, training, and treatment of mustangs. By enlisting qualified trainers, potential adopters, owners, and all Americans who want to support our efforts, Mustang Champions will prepare mustangs for homes outside of government holding. Additionally, Mustang Champions will provide educational and training resources to help those interested in and working with mustangs to improve their skills and knowledge, ensuring better handling and care of mustangs and help educate the American public about wild mustangs, raising positive awareness for the BLM and the WH&B Program staff. Mustang Champions hopes that, with their combined efforts and experience, they can give American mustangs in holding an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities as companions or champions.

https://mustangchampions.org

About the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program

The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of public land located

primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM

also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our

mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:

Matt Manroe, Executive Director

matt.manroe@mustangchampions.org

Mustang Champions

737-358-9200