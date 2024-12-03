What You Don’t Know About This Photo!

Click here!

Ask yourself – is the person in the photo a girl, a boy, young, old?

Do the two horses in the photo belong to this person?

Maybe not, but what we do know is that there is a bond between them.

These horses could have been rescued and waiting for their next chapter, or therapy horses who give strength and inspiration to veterans, children and people with special needs.

They could be racehorses, or trail horses, performance or pleasure horses, or horses getting some loving care after a long day of competing or working.

We hope that they are not saying their last goodbye to someone who cares for them before being shipped off to auction and an uncertain future.

They could be all of the above, but one thing is for certain!

As horse people, our lives have been elevated by the magic of horses

and all they give to us. Too many of America’s horses need a lifeline

and opportunities to thrive — and they need our help!

The EQUUS Foundation is committed to keeping horses safe and loved throughout their lives — and ultimately ensuring a peaceful and respectful end of life, free of fear and pain.

What is unique about the EQUUS Foundation is not only our dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the horse-human bond, but also that we ensure donor confidence by requiring the equine charities we support to be transparent and accountable to the public.

These equine charities nationwide are finding homes for at-risk horses and horses in transition, providing safe havens for aged and infirm horses, and increasing opportunities for horses to engage, inspire, and empower people.

When EQUUS Foundation President, Lynn Coakley, a horse show mom, 21 years ago, began exploring options to retire her daughter’s horse, she learned that many horses in transition find themselves at risk for abuse and neglect when their owners could no longer care for them. That was the inspiration to establish the EQUUS Foundation.

“That’s how we started – as a small, local charity that intended to help a few equine organizations,” said Coakley. “In August 2024, we announced the award of over $318,000 in grants to 117 equine charities nationwide representing over 4,000 horses – thanks to the dedication of passionate supporters and the power of collaboration.”

The EQUUS Foundation also awarded $13,000 in scholarships to students enrolled in equine studies programs at the undergraduate and graduate level to encourage the pursuit of equine careers. In addition, 821 individual riders, scholastic riding programs, pony clubs, equestrian camp programs and equine charities received over 9,400 items of new and gently used riding apparel, valued at over $282,000, through the EQUUS Foundation Rider’s Closet – bringing the grand total to over $614,000 in monetary and in-kind awards.

To continue to serve as a lifeline for the horses suffering behind the scenes waiting for a next chapter — and to increase the opportunities for more horses to improve the lives of people, we urgently need your gift. We cannot keep horses safe without your help and hope you will consider the EQUUS Foundation a priority in your charitable giving this year!

P.S.

Stay Tuned for these Giving Opportunities!

December 13, 2024:

Lafitte De Muze $35,000 Matching Campaign

celebrating the National Day of the Horse here

March 3, 2025:

EQUUS Foundation Spirit Award Presentation in Wellington, Florida

honoring the 2024 U.S. Paralympic Para Dressage Team here

