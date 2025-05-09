NRCHA Searching for 2026 Hackamore Classic Host Facility

Pilot Point, TX — The National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) is now accepting proposals from qualified venues to host one of its five premier events, the Hackamore Classic, scheduled for July 2026. Proposals are preferred by May 23, 2025, with a final submission deadline of June 10, 2025.

The Hackamore Classic is one of five premier NRCHA-produced events and draws top-level riders, elite horses, industry professionals, and passionate fans from across the nation and beyond.

The NRCHA is seeking a host facility that meets the following minimum requirements:

1,200 horse stalls

Capacity to house 1,700 cattle or more

2 competition arenas and 3 warm-up/practice arenas

Cattle movement access to at least 3–4 of the 5 total arenas

Facilities submitting proposals should include:

A detailed overview and facility specifications

Available dates and pricing

Proximity to hotels, restaurants, airports, and local cattle suppliers

Any local incentives or sponsorships

On-site services or amenities

Supporting visuals such as diagrams or photos

All proposals will be evaluated on factors including local incentive offerings, facility capabilities, experience hosting equine events, and proximity to essential infrastructure.

Proposals should be submitted via email to:

Emily Konkel

Executive Director, NRCHA

emily@nrcha.com

For complete submission guidelines or additional information, interested venues are encouraged to reach out directly.

###

About NRCHA:

The National Reined Cow Horse Association promotes and governs the sport of reined cow horse throughout the U.S. and internationally. With support from numerous affiliate and non-affiliate partners across the U.S. and beyond, NRCHA sanctions events that range from entry-level to elite competition. In addition to these sanctioned events, NRCHA produces five premier events each year, showcasing the sport’s highest level of competition and drawing audiences of fans, spectators, and competitors.

