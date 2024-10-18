The Equine Network Foundation and A Home For Every Horse Announce the Inaugural $2,500 Healing Hands Award Sponsored by Purina 

Albuquerque, NM—October 7, 2024– Equine veterinarians are the unsung heroes who dedicate their time, expertise, and compassion to the horses we love—and now, it’s time to give back. The Equine Network Foundation and A Home For Every Horse are proud to announce the inaugural $2,500 Healing Hands Award sponsored by Purina, created to honor the extraordinary veterinarians who go above and beyond, especially for rescue horses.

This award recognizes the tireless efforts of veterinarians who provide exceptional care in rescue and rehabilitation settings, offering health, hope, and a second chance to horses in need. Equine rescues across the country are invited to nominate a veterinarian who has played a critical role in their horses’ recovery and well-being.

“These veterinarians often work quietly behind the scenes, but their impact is immeasurable,” said Melissa Kitchen, President of the Equine Network Foundation. “The Healing Hands Award is our way of saying thank you for their unwavering dedication.”

Nominations for the $2,500 Healing Hands Award can be submitted until November 3, 2024. The winner will be honored at the 2025 American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) conference, taking place December 7-11, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.

To nominate a deserving veterinarian or to learn more about the Healing Hands Award, visit https://ahomeforeveryhorse.com/healing-hands-award/

About the Equine Network Foundation

With a mission to advance the welfare and well-being of equids and the equestrian community through impactful initiatives and fierce advocacy, the Equine Network Foundation leads the effort to nurture a world of respect and opportunity for equines and the industry that loves. While leveraging the power of our partnerships, innovation, and unwavering dedication, the Equine Network Foundation creates a legacy of positive change in the equine community and the lives it touches. To learn more about the Equine Network Foundation and how you can support this vital cause, please visit equinenetworkfoundation.org.

About A Home For Every Horse

A Home For Every Horse provides support for equine rescues, sanctuaries and care facilities by acting as a resource, bridging the gap between rescue organizations and those who can assist them. Visit ahomeforeveryhorse.com for more information.

About Purina Animal Nutrition

Purina is passionate about helping horses reach their full potential. Each Purina product is developed by an accomplished group of Ph.D. equine nutritionists and equine experts. Each feed is precisely formulated and researched, so that every horse’s story can be one of greatness. To learn more, visit purinamills.com.

