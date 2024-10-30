The Foundation for The Horse Breaks Record for Equine Research Grant Awards

The Foundation for The Horse set a record in 2024 by awarding $664,467 for 18 research projects at 12 institutions. These grants include 11 Innovation and Discovery Research Grants to established equine researchers investigating novel approaches to an array of conditions affecting equine health and welfare. The remaining seven Young Investigator Research Grants were awarded to AAEP-member graduate students, residents, or postdoctoral fellows conducting research.

Now in its third year, the Innovation and Discovery Research Grants program, supported in part by a generous gift from Mrs. Penelope Knight and Coyote Rock Ranch, has awarded more than $978,000 to support 18 projects by 17 veteran equine investigators.

The Innovation and Discovery Research Grant program’s capacity to award funds increased significantly due to Mrs. Knight’s gift in the fall of 2023 and The Foundation’s increased investment of $3 million in overall support for its mission impact for the 2024-2025 funding cycle. That amount honors The Foundation’s 30thanniversary.

Since its inception in 2019, The Foundation’s Young Investigators Research Grant program has awarded $626,045 supporting 33 impactful research projects by up-and-coming investigators.

For the fifth consecutive year, the Thoroughbred Education and Research Foundation (TERF) partnered with The Foundation to help make these research projects possible. TERF, whose mission is to make racing safer through research, education, and scholarships, provided funding and collaborative support for two Young Investigator projects and one Innovation and Discovery grant. Since 2020, TERF has partnered with The Foundation on nine projects totaling $153,404.

The Foundation’s primary mission to provide equine medical research, along with education and horses at risk, remains at the forefront of advancing equine health and welfare. To learn more about current and past research projects supported by The Foundation, visit FoundationForTheHorse.org/impact/research.

About The Foundation for The Horse

Established in 1994, The Foundation for The Horse is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to improving the welfare of the horse through Education, Research, and help for Horses at Risk. It is governed and stewarded by world-renowned equine veterinarians and equine stakeholders. In 2024, in honor of its 30thanniversary, The Foundation awarded a record $3 million in scholarships and grants to help transform the lives of horses throughout the U.S. and developing countries. To learn more, visit FoundationForTheHorse.org.

About Coyote Rock Ranch

Coyote Rock Ranch, located in the beautiful high desert country of Central Oregon, is a breeding operation for high-end cutting horses. Committed to quality in everything they do, Coyote Rock Ranch has a reputation for breeding and raising well-bred American Quarter Horses with the pedigree and care to become tomorrow’s champions. To learn more, visit CoyoteRockRanch.com.

About Thoroughbred Education and Research Foundation

Created in 2010 by the late Herb and Ellen Moelis, the Thoroughbred Education and Research Foundation (TERF) supports thoroughbred health and welfare by funding scholarships for veterinarian students at select colleges and universities, educational programs, and equine research with a priority to make racing safer. Since 2010, TERF has awarded more than $1 million in unique grants. Learn more about TERF at terfusa.org.

