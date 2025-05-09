World Equestrian Center in Ocala and GGT Footing® Team up for Success

GGT Footing is excited about their continued relationship with the management of World equestrian Center facilities.

For several years we GGT Footing has been providing high quality textiles to the operations in Wilmington, Ohio and Ocala, Florida.

GGT Footing’s Sponsorship director, Cynthia Brewster Keating, has worked with the management team to secure a long-term relationship which will include signage, Jumbotron, Marketing, Jump and Vip treatment!

Arena Horse Shows of Ocala, also known as the World Equestrian Center, is constantly striving to offer the best footing and the best facilities for all equestrians and sport enthusiast!

With several horse shows and other activities planned for the sports complex, GGT Footing is thrilled to be part of the ongoing growth of the facility.

GGT -Footing ™ is the equine footing division of Polysols, Inc.

Located in Spartanburg Sc. Originally based out of Germany, but due to demand in the USA, a plant was opened 16 years ago to accommodate the growing needs. We also have accomplished arena builders around the world, ready to serve your every need for arena footing.

Now offering a full line of Arena textile additives, specialty arena groomers, stall Ez mats, arena butterfly matting systems, moisture control. Underwater ebb and flow systems and water free solutions by our installers.

Our products are used in private backyard farms to World Class Olympic level venues.

GGT -Footing is a world class product that you can afford!

Visit http://www.ggt-footing.com/

Media Contact:

Cynthia Keating

Cynthia.keating@polysols.com